Richard Osman reveals major casting news about The Thursday Murder Club film We can't wait for The Thursday Murder Club movie!

The Thursday Murder Club film is officially in development, and now Richard Osman has revealed that celebrity cast members are in the mix. Making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Tom Hanks, Suranne Jones, Naomi Ackie and Rina Sawayama, the author gave fans a teaser of what's to come.

Asked about the film adaptation, which is being helmed by Steven Spielberg's production company, Amblin Entertainment, Richard replied: "The scripts are done. I am not allowed to say any names of actors that are in the frame but everyone we are talking to has been a guest on this sofa."

Richard revealed that the film scripts have now been finalised for The Thursday Murder Club

Since the announcement of the Thursday Murder Club movie was made, fans of the book have been desperate to learn more, and in 2021, while speaking on Good Morning Britain, Richard explained that they'd been particularly vocal about who they wanted to star.

"You've got four detectives, they're all in their 70s. So everyone shouts out Helen Mirren, Julie Walters, Dame Judy Dench in the street at me all the time, so I can't wait to see who they [the production company] do go with."

So far, the only name officially associated with the movie is that of director, Ol Parker. With a number of hugely successful films under her belt, including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Now Is Good and Ticket To Paradise, we can't wait to see what he does with The Thursday Murder Club.

Ol Parker is set to direct The Thursday Murder Club film adaptation

A bestseller, the Waterstones synopsis for the Thursday Murder Club reads:

"In a peaceful retirement village, four unlikely friends meet up once a week to investigate unsolved murders. But when a brutal killing takes place on their very doorstep, the Thursday Murder Club find themselves in the middle of their first live case. Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim and Ron might be pushing eighty but they still have a few tricks up their sleeves. Can our unorthodox but brilliant gang catch the killer before it's too late?"

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, £7.49, Waterstones

