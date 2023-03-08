Kim Basinger looks so different in head-turning new photos - and you won't believe where she is The LA Confidential actress, 69, made a rare public appearance

Kim Basinger stepped outside her comfort zone on Monday to attend her daughter, Ireland Baldwin's baby shower in Los Angeles.

The 8-Mile star - who suffers with anxiety disorder agoraphobia - wowed with her youthful appearance as she was snapped at the star-studded affair.

Rather than picking a wholesome country club to celebrate the imminent arrival of her baby, Ireland threw a wild bash at strip club, Jumbo's Clown Room.

WATCH: Ireland Baldwin reveals alarming health condition

Loading the player...

Also in attendance were Rumer Willis, Hilary Duff and Sailor Brinkley-Cook too.

Kim was accompanied by her longtime hairstylist Mitch Stone and appeared to be in good spirits on arrival.

MORE: Ireland Baldwin is the image of mother Kim Basinger in gorgeous pouty photo

SEE: Ireland and Alaia Baldwin divide fans with shocking surgery pictures

Ireland also shared photos inside the event where Kim was photographed snuggling up to her lingerie-clad daughter who had dollar bills in her bra.

Kim sported a very smooth complexion in the photo from Ireland's baby shower - photo credit BACKGRID

Fans praised Kim for being a good sport and wrote: "Your mom is rad. Mine would never," and, "great to see you having such fun".

Kim - who shares Ireland with her ex-husband, Alec Baldwin - revealed the sex of Ireland's first child, just days after her daughter announced that she was expecting with her musician boyfriend RAC.

Unable to contain her glee over becoming a grandmother, Kim uploaded her own sonogram photo in January from her pregnancy with Ireland 27 years ago, before sharing that her daughter is expecting a baby girl.

Ireland threw a unique baby shower at a strip club

Alongside the sonograms, she wrote: "Like mother, like daughter…. and a new baby girl coming our way. So looking forward to meeting this little Snoopy in June…"

Ireland also shared the name of her unborn child, revealing she'll be called, Holland.

Kim - pictured in 2017 - is going to be a grandmother

During an interview on the GirlBoss Radio podcast, she said: "We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country because we wanted to keep that consistent,' she explained.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.