Claire Foy and Matt Smith return as The Crown drops thrilling season six part two trailer

The Crown has shared its final ever trailer ahead of the second part of season six landing on Netflix. The royal series, which returned last month with its first four episodes in the final chapter, will return to the streaming platform on 14 December, jumping ahead to the turn of the millennium.

The final five episodes pick up where part one left off – which depicted the death of Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Dubicki) and her then-partner Dodi Fayed (played by Khalid Abdalla) – but soon move forward in time to the early 2000s.

Watch The Crown's final trailer in full below…

WATCH: The official trailer for The Crown season six part two

Part two will focus on Prince William and Prince Harry's adolescent years, Williams's early romance with Kate Middleton, and Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming Golden Jubilee.

Eagle-eyed fans will have also spotted a returning cast member in the trailer. Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who played Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip respectively in the first two seasons of the Peter Morgan-created drama, are seen in the trailer in flashback scenes while Imelda Staunton as an older Queen Elizabeth II looks back on her life.

The synopsis for season six part two reads in part: "Still coming to terms with his mother's death, Prince William heads back to Eton amidst an increase in attention from young female fans touched by his plight.

© Daniele Venturelli Claire Foy appeared in flashback scene in The Crown's new trailer

"Later, as Prince William takes up his place at St Andrew's University, the omnipresent conflict of life as a public servant continues as he tries to balance the traditional undergraduate rites of passage with the constraints of his position and constant presence of personal protection officers.

© Netflix Prince William is played by Ed McVey

"With the passing of her sister and her mother, her Golden Jubilee and having approved the marriage between Prince Charles and Camilla, the Queen starts to consider her reign and ultimately her legacy. Approaching her ninth decade, the Queen is forced to dig deep and really examine what is best for the future of the monarchy."

© Netflix The Crown has released a new trailer for the final series

Fans were quick to comment on the trailer on social media. One person wrote on X: "This is gonna be the biggest thing that any of us has ever seen." A second added: "I need it yesterday." As a third said: "Excited for this one."

Meanwhile, part one of season six dropped on Netflix in November which depicted the final few weeks of Princess Diana's life before she was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris. The third episode showed Diana and Dodi being hounded by French paparazzi while they made their way through Paris before the crash occurred in a tunnel.

© Netflix The final series will show flashbacks of the Queen

Peter Morgan spoke of the episodes and opened up to Variety about how they were "never" going to include scenes about conspiracies surrounding Diana's death.

"This was never going to be a story about how did she die? The police inquiry sorted all that out. We were never interested in that. It was always about, what was the impact on the family before and after her death? What was the truth of the nature of her relationship with Dodi Fayed?"

You can read our full review of The Crown season six part one, here.