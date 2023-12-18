Vigil's Suranne Jones reveals hopes to move away from acting in upcoming projects

Vigil star Suranne Jones has revealed her hopes of making projects that she doesn't star in.

During a Q&A for the second season of the BBC drama, the actress spoke about some of her upcoming projects with her production company, TeamAker, which she co-founded with her husband Laurence Akers.

TeamAker's first project was the three-part ITV drama, Maryland, which was released in May this year and saw Suranne star alongside Eve Best.

When asked if fans can expect to see more producer credits on Suranne's CV in the future, the Doctor Foster star revealed that she's hoping to work on more projects from behind the camera.

"Me and my husband, we set up our production company and made Maryland and we just made our first documentary. We just got two commissions that will go into production next year.

"I love it," she continued. "I'm hoping to eventually make projects that I'm not in. I can have a couple of tea and chill.

"It would be good to not do everything. But I'm very excited about our projects next year."

Suranne is hoping to make more projects from behind the camera with her production company

One of Suranne's upcoming projects includes The Final Round, which is a drama based on the memoir of five-time female world boxing champion Jane Couch.

The memoir was optioned by TeamAkers and Gentleman Jack producer Lookout Point and is set to be made into a series. Suranne will star alongside a young female actor, who has yet to be announced in the role of Jane.

Suranne previously said of the project: "As soon as I met Jane, I knew I wanted to tell her story from her perspective and shine a light on this amazing woman who paved the way so others in her position could succeed. TeamAkers cannot wait to get started on developing The Final Round, and we’re thrilled to be working with Faith and the team at Lookout Point — we know it’s going to make fantastic television."

Suranne with her husband Laurence

While fans will have to wait a little longer for the project to arrive on screens, they can currently enjoy Surrane's portrayal of Amy Silva in the BBC's Vigil, which returned with a second series earlier this month.

The new episodes see Amy Silva and her partner Kirsten Longacre [Rose Leslie] drawn into the dangerous world of drone warfare. The detectives are called upon to investigate the seven unexplained deaths of military personnel after a British Air Force weapons test goes wrong.

The second series has gone down a storm with viewers so far. But can we expect a third series?

Vigil series 2 arrives on screens in December

Whilst chatting to HELLO! and other journalists at the Q&A, writer and creator Tom Edge seemed hopeful.

"I think we never take anything for granted in terms of actors because our actors are incredible and have so many jobs and it's a useful thought to think we have to have a shot at earning their time and their pick," he said. "That is a reasonably high bar.

"If we think about doing that, it has to feel like there's something urgent to be said, both on a character level and in terms of the domain that we may enter to unpack those questions. But I will say, the world does not seem short on turbulence and on questions."