Vigil star Suranne Jones reveals why she 'swore never to play a detective' again after working with Sally Wainwright

Vigil star Suranne Jones has revealed why she "swore" never to play a detective or police officer again after working on Sally Wainwright's ITV drama, Scott & Bailey.

Whilst speaking at the BFI in London ahead of Vigil series two, Suranne opened up about working with Sally, who also penned the historical drama, Gentleman Jack, in which Suranne stars.

WATCH: Are you enjoying Vigil series 2?

"Sally is a powerhouse," she said. "Her writing is so real, so human and has so many layers to it. It's mucky, dirty, fun and musical.

"I swore I would never play a detective or a police officer after Scott & Bailey because of the jargon," she continued. Turning to her Vigil castmates Rose Leslie, Romola Garai and Dougray Scott, she added: "But really, you all got that I think, I didn't have so much."

© Mark Mainz Suranne Jones as Amy in Vigil season 2

In Vigil series two, Suranne's character Amy Silva is called on to conduct a police investigation after a British Air Force weapons test goes horribly wrong, leaving seven military personnel dead, including two from Britain's allies in the Middle East.

The full synopsis teases: "Following multiple unexplained fatalities at a Scottish military facility, DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) are tasked with uncovering the cause. Entering the hostile and closed ranks of the air force, the pair must face the deadly warfare of tomorrow as they fight for their own future."

In the new episodes, Amy and her partner Kirsten (Rose Leslie) are expanding their family. As Amy flies to the Middle East to investigate a new lead, heavily pregnant Kirsten is forced to stay home.

© Photo: Rex Suranne swore 'never' to play a detective after working on Scott & Bailey

Speaking about Amy and Kirsten's relationship in series two, Suranne told the BBC: "One of the pulls to come back to Vigil was working with Rose again. We got on so well in series one so to come back and then have our relationship, both on and off screen, be more settled was such a joy. We could dive straight back into it and just assess where we were at.

"Rose was actually pregnant while we were filming which was lovely, though perhaps not for Rose on many occasions - it must have been really tiring! It was lovely though as she really had the bump that we see in the series."

© Mark Mainz/World Productions LTD Suranne stars alongside Rose Leslie in Vigil

Whilst speaking at the Q&A, Rose spoke about being pregnant during filming for series two. Praising the show's production company, she said: "I felt that World Productions were fantastic at accommodating my pregnancy and making sure that I was wrapped on time and pick-ups weren't too early and I got wrapped by the time I was 37 weeks.

"I highly appreciated that. That was fantastic," she added.

© World Productions LTD/Mark Mainz Rose was pregnant during filming

Vigil continues on Tuesday 12 December on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm.