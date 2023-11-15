Margot Robbie stuns in sultry sheer corset at Saltburn premiere

Margot Robbie has finally stepped away from the Barbiecore phenomenon.

In the former half of the year in the build to her record-breaking live-action movie Barbie, the Australian actress’ summer sartorial agenda was fuelled by channelling her inner doll.

In her first red carpet outing since the movie’s release (we imagine she was taking a well-earned break), the Wolf of Wall Street star stepped out at the Saltburn premiere, proving her effeminate dressing phase is over and the daring cool-girl style era she entered at the end of 2022 is back and here to stay.

Margot stepped out the premiere at ACE Hotel in Los Angeles wearing a full look from Schiaparelli’s AW23 haute couture collection.

She stunned in a strapless, semi-sheer corset as a top which featured a sweetheart neckline, a satin bustier and the label’s signature gold keyhole detailing on the torso. Her daring bodice combined two of 2023's favourite trends: sheer dressing and underwear as outerwear.

A high-waisted velvet maxi skirt with a frontal split completed the look with the waistband overturned and left undone (a Y2K styling hack brought back to life this year by Emily Ratajkowski and Gen-Z's alike), creating a v silhouette. The high-sitting waistline accentuated her hips, creating the most flattering silhouette.

A three-strand gold pearl necklace completed her jewellery agenda, giving the fearless look a boost of sophistication, whilst her signature long blonde tresses were left loose and waved, cascading around her face and down her back.

Strapless corset dresses are a go-to for the actress this year. For the European premiere of Barbie's after party, Margot slipped into a corset-bodied red mini dress designed by Turkish-British designer Dilara Findikoglu. She paired it with red mules and a matching satin handbag.

We noticed Margot going through a new style era at the end of last year when she said goodbye to Chanel and hello to her Bottega period (with a hand from her epic stylist Kate Young). And though she’s always been unwedded to a particular style and proved her fashion versatility, her ensembles became more daring, modern and experimental. And she’s proving that we can expect more where that came from in her post-Barbie era.