Saltburn's Barry Keoghan's sleepy life in Dundee away from the spotlight

Emerald Fennell's riotous psychological thriller Saltburn has been hailed for its masterful cinematography and toe-curling morbidity as the raucous romp sees protagonist Oliver, played by Barry Keoghan, dance nude to Sophie Ellis-Bextor's noughties hit 'Murder On The Dancefloor'.

The film follows the Irish actor, 31, as he spends the summer with his aristocratic Oxford peer (played by Jacob Elordi) at his palatial family stately home.

WATCH: Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi star in the new movie

From the magnificent architecture to the fairytale-esque spiral staircases, the floor-to-ceiling windows and the acres of perfectly preened plush green grass, it's easy to see why Keoghan's character Oliver felt drawn to Saltburn estate's Baroque flamboyance - but the actor's real life home in Dundee couldn't be further from the 12th Century property.

© Leon Bennett/GA Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of MGM's "Saltburn" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel

The Dublin-born BAFTA winner grew up in Summerhill, Ireland, but has since relocated to Scotland's Dundee where he lives with his partner Alyson Sandro and their one-year-old son, Brando.

Barry's success hasn't been without its tribulations. The acclaimed actor lost his mother when he was 12 years old to a heroin overdose, and spent much of his childhood living in foster care.

Back in 2018, during a Late Late Show interview, Barry spoke about losing his mother, who died aged 31.

"It was a new thing and people didn’t know the effects,” he explained.“The drugs hit the area and it affected all the families and she was one of them that got caught.

"I was living with my Nanny at that stage. I was 12. She was very young. She was 31. I have great memories of her and I’m very proud of her," he said.

© Instagram Barry shares his home with his son and his partner Alyson

Away from the sparkle of Hollywood, the star enjoys a sleepy life in Broughty Ferry away from the spotlight in a residential suburb on the River Tay estuary, known for the 15th-century Broughty Castle.

The idyllic and quiet town is known for its Scottish eateries, cosy cafes, and fish ’n’ chip takeaway, while indie clothes stories and gift shops line the river.

© Instagram Barry was born in Ireland, but now lives in Dundee

Barry tends to keep his private life, well, private, and very rarely shares glimpses inside his Dundee property. However, the Academy Award hopeful has shared a handful of photographs in the past that give an insight into his wholesome family life away from the cameras.

When his son Brando was born, Barry shared a father-son selfie from his bedroom, introducing his little one as: "B R A N D O ya'Charmer".

© Instagram Barry's one year old son, Brando, was born last year

Barry shared a photo back in 2021 of himself and Timothée Chamalet spending an evening together in what looked to be his living room.

© Instagram Barry and Timothee Chamalet hung out together in 2021

The wholesome space was decorated with a chic wooden bookshelf adorned with dangling plants and family portraits.