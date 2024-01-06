Station 19 actress Jaina Lee Ortiz reveals how she keeps secret romance with co-star 'spicy'

Station 19 star Jaine Lee Ortiz has revealed why she has never gone public with rumored boyfriend, co-star Travis Montgomery, sharing that the secrecy makes things "spicy".

"I mean, you can infer, sure. It only makes it more spicy, and I'm down for that," she hinted, before revealing that she likes to keep her private life private because if she doesn't, "What do I have?”

"Intimacy, I think, is really sacred, and I think I've posted very friendly-ish photos that give an idea, but sure. Use your imagination," she added.

© Instagram Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jay Hayden ring in the 2022 New Year

The pair have hinted at their romance over the years, however, spending the holiday season together with Jay appearing in a Boomerang Jaina shared on social media. “Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!” she captioned the post.

They also spent the summer months in Italy together, with Jay posting a Story that showed the pair covered in natural mud and enjoying the local experiences.

© Instagram Jaina and Jay Hayden on holiday in Italy

Jaina – who plays Captain Andy Herrera – also admitted that Station 19's cancellation "came as a surprise and shock for everyone," weeks after the news was confirmed by ABC. Bosses of the Grey's Anatomy spin-off, which first aired on ABC in 2018, were given the news ahead of filming for the seventh and final season to give them the chance to create a proper ending for the beloved procedural in its final 10 episodes.

Speaking to People, Jaina added that despite the cancellation, "it's been such an amazing ride," and that she "didn't even dream" of ever getting to tell stories with this cast for seven years. For its final season, Station 19 will also be moving from its usual 8pm time slot to 10pm.

© Getty The final season will consist of ten episodes

A final crossover with Grey's Anatomy has reportedly been planned, although details are being kept under wraps.

Confirming Station 19's cancellation, Craig Erwich, president of the Disney Television Group, said: "For seven seasons 'Station 19' has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy [Beer]'s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling. "With [showrunners] Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

Fans have not been happy by the news, with many blaming ABC's new series 9-1-1 – which moves from Fox to the Disney-owned network for its seventh season – for the cancellation.