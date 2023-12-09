Station 19 cancelled after seven seasons: 'Still processing this' admits Jaina Lee Ortiz

Station 19 will come to an end after seven seasons. The Grey's Anatomy spin-off, which first aired on ABC in 2018, has been given ample time to "allow producers to craft a proper ending" – Deadline reports. In another blow to fans, the seventh and final instalment has been reduced to just ten episodes.

Among other changes, Station 19 will also be moving from its usual 8pm time slot, with new episodes premiering at 10pm on Thursdays. According to Deadline, a final crossover with Grey's Anatomy has been planned, although details are being kept under wraps.

Confirming Station 19's cancellation, Craig Erwich, president of the Disney Television Group, said: "For seven seasons 'Station 19' has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy [Beer]'s incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling.

"With [showrunners] Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show's milestone 100th episode."

Following the news, fans have vented their frustrations on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I refuse to believe it's true.... #Station19," wrote one. "Canceling #Station19 while having a really short season is the worst!!" added another.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "My favorite people. I can't lose them. We have to fight to save this show. Why would they cancel a show that brings in so many views? It's a really popular show. I don't understand it at all #SaveStation19 #station19."

Actress Jaina Lee Ortiz, who first joined the show in 2018, has addressed the cancellation on Instagram, writing: "Still processing this…the love runs so deep. Thank you, Shonda."

Expressing her gratitude for the show, executive producer Shonda Rhimes posted: "Grateful for an unforgettable run. A heartfelt salute to the exceptional cast whose brilliance brought the characters to life and to the viewers who continued to make it possible! Thank you for the magic, the moments, and the memories. #station19."

While the show will come to an end in 2024, the cast and crew still have a lot of work to do. Sharing a video from the set on Thursday, actor Jason Winston George, revealed that day one of filming had officially commenced.

As he reunited with co-stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Barrett Doss, and Carlos Miranda, Jason asked fans: "Did y'all miss us?"