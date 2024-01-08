Kieran Culkin pays special homage to his kids as he scoops Golden Globe

Kieran Culkin, recognized for his captivating portrayal of the unpredictable and child-free Roman Roy in HBO's acclaimed series Succession, contrasts his on-screen character with his real-life role as a devoted father and husband.

Kieran and his wife, Jazz Charton, are proud parents to two children, and he recently showcased this personal side of his life at the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

During the red carpet event, ET inquired about the bracelets Kieran was wearing.

Kieran revealed they bore the names of his children, “Zisu and Buba,” and humorously addressed them, saying, “Hi guys, go to sleep!”

© Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024 Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

Kieran and Jazz announced the anticipated arrival of their first child in 2019. Their daughter, Kinsey Sioux, made her entrance into the world on September 19th.

Jazz shared the delightful news on Instagram, expressing her surprise and excitement with the hashtag #theglobeswerefun, playfully hinting at the conception timing.

© Getty The Roy kids and their father – Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin – at the Succession premiere

“My favourite surprise so far,” she captioned, “We had no idea how much we wanted this until it happened. We’re excited/terrified/ecstatic/unprepared but we cannot wait to meet our little unexpected creation in September.”

The couple's family grew again in 2021 with the birth of their second child, Wilder Wolf. Kieran humorously recounted to Ellen DeGeneres the naming journey they experienced, involving a dry-erase board and a prolonged seven-week debate before finally deciding on a name.

At the Golden Globes, Kieran's talent was recognized as he won the award for Best TV Drama Actor, triumphing over his Succession co-stars Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox.

In his acceptance speech, Kieran humorously remarked on his surprise and joy at being on stage, reflecting on a past nomination 20 years prior and his doubts about returning to such a prestigious stage.

“Oh nightmare! Sit down! Thank you. Boy, sorry, I'm burping, indigestion ... didn't need to say that. Otherwise, this is a nice moment ... I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago.

© Home Box Office Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Succession

“When that moment passed I remember thinking I'd never be back in this room. Thanks to Succession, I've been back a few times, but I sort of accepted I was never going to be on the stage."

Kieran's success in Succession has been notable, with multiple nominations throughout the years. Initially nominated in a supporting role, his character's increased prominence in Season 4 led to his nomination and subsequent win in a leading role category.

This elevation was a testament to Roman Roy's growing significance in the series, especially in response to Logan's plans and the dramatic events that unfolded in the final episodes.

