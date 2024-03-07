Nicola Peltz reveals David Beckham's reaction to baby bump on set of new film Lola

Nicola Peltz Beckham has been married for less than two years, but she already has babies on the brain. Last year, the actress, who tied the knot with husband Brooklyn in spectacular style in April 2022, was seen wandering around with what looked like a pregnancy bump.

However, despite speculation that her in-laws, former footballer David and fashion designer Victoria, were to become grandparents, things were not as they appeared. Nicola's "blossoming belly" was, in fact, all for the cameras as she took on the role of a mum-to-be in her latest film, Lola.

WATCH: The trailer for Nicola Peltz-Beckham's directorial debut, Lola

But, as she reveals in this interview, it was an experience the 29-year-old actress and model relished – and her famous father-in-law gave it the thumbs-up, too.

"It was fun. I loved it. I was walking around everywhere with my belly on," she says with a laugh. David dropped in on filming and it seems seeing his daughter-in-law "in bloom" may have triggered thoughts about what it might be like to be excitedly waiting to greet his first grandchild.

© WWD Nicola has been married to Brooklyn Beckham since 2022

"He was there on set," Nicola says. "He was like: 'Ooh, I like this!'" Family is "everything" to the Transformers: Age of Extinction star, whose parents are US billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia, and she is used to being part of a large clan – she has seven siblings, while her husband has two younger brothers and a sister.

"Brooklyn and I both come from very close families and now we're one really big family," she says.

Commenting on what it's like to have David and Victoria as in-laws, she adds: "I love it. They're so great. I feel very lucky to have them in my life. I feel so lucky to have such amazing support from my family, as well as my friends. I couldn't do any of this without them."

Nicola used the experience of growing up in a large family as inspiration for her character in Lola, an independent film that tells the story of an older sister trying to protect her younger brother.

Nicola praised her "great" in-laws David and Victoria Beckham

"The idea and the inspiration came from my godson, Arlo, and from my best friend, whom I've known since we were 14.

"A lot of the characters in the film are based on real people in my life," she continues, adding that the titular role was even closer to home: "There is a lot of me in Lola and a lot of Lola in me."

Writing, directing and starring in the film, which is available on Amazon Prime, was nothing short of a dream come true. "It's amazing. I'm so happy this has happened," she says. "Writing is something I've always done in the background, but to direct this, too, is something I only dreamt of doing in the future.

© Getty Images Nicola is close with her in-laws

"Lola is such a passion project for me. It was a script I was excited to write and a character I wanted to play. I knew I wanted a female to direct it, I just didn’t know it would end up being me."

She also enjoyed starring opposite 14-year-old Luke David Blumm, who plays her character's younger brother.

"Luke is amazing and it was so easy with him. But we did do a lot of hanging out together before filming to form that bond. I never wanted him to feel as though he was acting with his director. I always wanted him to feel sister. That was important to me."

However, acting while also directing wasn't all smooth sailing. "It was pretty challenging at first, mostly because we didn't have a lot of takes, as Lola is a small independent film.

© Steve Granitz Victoria supported Nicola at the premiere of Lola in LA in February

"But I felt as though I soon got to a place where I felt comfortable, I would do a scene and then check the monitor to make sure everything worked out. I really enjoyed the process."

While being able to leave emotional scenes behind on set, being both writer and director made it "more challenging and more personal", she continues: "But I felt as though I was always able to let go mentally at the end of the day. Getting home to Brooklyn definitely helped me snap out of it."

And is that home soon to feature in a reality TV series? Brooklyn has said he liked the idea of creating a show centred around the couple. But when asked what she thinks of that idea, Nicola replies: "No way!"

© Getty Brooklyn likes the idea of a reality show

She adds: "I would maybe do it with my best friend. We do a thing on Instagram called Yogi's House.We rescue dogs on the euthanasia list from shelters.

"I think it would be great to show people what these animals go through. That's the show I would do."

Lola is the latest in a string of films and miniseries in which Nicola, who has also modelled for Pepe Jeans, has starred. Titles include 2022's Welcome to Chippendales, in which she played Playboy Playmate Dorothy Stratten, who was murdered in 1980 at the age of 20.

That role particularly resonated with her, especially in the way Dorothy was perceived, she says. "I always relate to something, but the one I maybe found myself relating to most was Dorothy Stratten. I think because of how she looked, how she dressed, people treated her a certain way and didn't take her seriously – I can relate to that."

And she has a firm idea of the actress in whose footsteps she wants to follow: Angelina Jolie. "I love her so much. Seeing her in Girl Interrupted Interrupted made me want to act. She's incredible," she says.

INTERVIEW: SALLY JAMES/FEATS PRESS