Vera star Brenda Blethyn makes fresh comment on show's future after series finale

Vera fans can breathe a sigh of relief as there will be more episodes of the beloved ITV drama. The show's star Brenda Blethyn confirmed its future in response to a fan on X following the third episode of series 13, which aired on Sunday night.

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: "Why are lots here saying this is the last #Vera ?? Have I missed something??"

In response, Brenda penned: "It's not the last."

© Stuart Wood/ITV Brenda Blethyn and David Leon star in the drama

ITV also confirmed the good news on Sunday, revealing that the series will return with two more episodes, which will be filmed in the spring.

The announcement comes following uncertainty over the show's future. Ahead of the series 13 premiere, Brenda told ITV that she wouldn't have returned to the drama had David Leon not agreed to reprise his role as DI Joe Ashworth, and that she wasn't planning on filming "many more" episodes.

"I wouldn't have continued if David had not agreed to come back," said the 77-year-old. "I just didn't want to start another board game with somebody else when I know I'm not going to do many more. And who would want to do it anyway?"

© Stuart Wood/ITV The drama will return with two more episodes

When asked about the show's future, Brenda said that a new season was unlikely. "At the moment there is nothing planned," she previously revealed. "But that's not to say they're not talking about it. There might be a winding up. I don't know. Ann Cleeves is also writing her 11th Vera book. So, there's also that to consider. But a whole series? I think not. We'll see."

While ITV has yet to release any plot details about the upcoming two episodes, we expect to see David return in the role of DI Joe to solve more crimes in the North East.

© Stuart Wood/ITV Brenda previously said she's not going to film "many more" episodes

Sharing his thoughts on further episodes beyond series 13, David previously told ITV: "Vera will continue for as long as the demand for it remains and Brenda feels like she can continue to surprise herself and be challenged by it.

"She puts so much into it and it is an exhausting shoot. In the past usually filming four feature films back to back."

WATCH: Vera actress Brenda Blethyn talks long filming schedule for ITV show

He went on to say that filming the show is "a real challenge" as the cast and crew usually film "three or four feature-length films back to back".

READ: Why did Vera star David Leon leave the series?

"It requires a level of energy and dedication that means you are just living in that bubble for several months," explained the actor. "Your life gets put on hold. That's what it demands.

© Helen Williams David and Brenda pictured on the set of series 13

"I think one of the reasons Vera has endured is you have these films that usually drop at the beginning of the year and you are left as an audience wanting more," he continued, adding: "We'll just have to wait and see if there will be."