Queen Margrethe and Danish royals to feature in The Crown-style show – everything we know

The Crown may be over, but royal intrigue reigns supreme. Gifting viewers with a new take on palace life, the Danish-made series Af Guds nåde (translated as By the Grace of God) has been commissioned, and it's set to tell the story of Queen Margrethe II.

Just weeks after the monarch abdicated from the Danish throne, executive producer Meta Louise Foldager Sørensen confirmed the news to The Guardian. "Regardless of whether you are royalist or not, and no matter how you spin it, she [Queen Margrethe] has a huge meaning for us as a people, in our little duck pond, but also out in the world," she began.

"It was not on the cards for the little princess to be queen, but times changed and she became a great queen. Now is the time to tell the magnificent story, which can give us an insight we have not had before."

Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming drama…

What is Af Guds nåde about?

Sam Productions and TV 2 are currently developing the series, and while the former has declined to comment on similarities between Af Guds nåde and The Crown, it has teased what's to come. "It will be a grand story about Queen Margrethe and the historic events since her birth in 1940," the company declared to The Guardian.

© Getty The series will depict Queen Margrethe's childhood at Amalienborg Palace

It has also been confirmed that the series will take place at Amalienborg Palace – the Danish Royal Family's official residence in Copenhagen. Retelling the story of Queen Margrethe's childhood and ascent to the throne, Af Guds nåde will portray events from the perspective of both the royal family and royal court employees.

© Getty Af Guds nåde will also examine Queen Margrethe's ascent to the throne

Ready to "embrace the royal family for better or worse," the show is ultimately the tale of "a girl and her family," according to producers. Pernille Bech Christensen, a senior executive producer at TV 2, echoes this sentiment. In a press release, she explained that Af Guds nåde is "the story of a family, of an institution and of an anachronism that struggles to maintain its relevance in a modern age."

"The royal house is something that all Danes share, regardless of whether you are a supporter, an opponent or just somewhere in between," she added.

When will the series be released?

While Af Guds nåde is said to have been in development long before Queen Margrethe announced her abdication, the series will not start shooting until 2025. In the meantime, watch this space – we'll keep you updated as soon as a release date is confirmed.

© Getty The series is expected to begin filming in 2025

The Danish Royal Family has yet to comment on the development of Af Guds nåde.