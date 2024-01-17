Inside Queen Margrethe’s retirement and why 'King' Mary really wears the trousers

Fans of the Danish royal family were caught off guard on New Year’s Eve when, after settling down to watch the royal’s live television speech, Queen Margrethe II announced her immediate plans to step down as the monarch, with her heir Prince Frederick being called up to take on the top job as King of Denmark alongside his wife, Mary.

In the speech, she said: "The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years, have been crucial to the success of my task. It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot."

Just two weeks later, Margrethe was succeeded by King Frederik X and his Australian wife, Queen Mary, in a historic event witnessed by thousands of well-wishers braving the chilly conditions in Copenhagen to bid farewell to their queen and welcome in the new monarchs.

© Getty Queen Mary looked a vision in white

In the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, hosts Andrea and Emmy kick off season three of the popular podcast to discuss Queen Margrethe’s decision while asking plenty of questions to a variety of experts on the topic including ITV News Royal Correspondent Chris Ship, Majesty magazine managing editor Joe Little, and Belgian royalty journalist Wim Dehandschutter, who gathered with the crowds to watch King Frederik X become monarch.

Of course, we were also joined by our very own royal editor Emily Nash, who gave us an insight into the Danish royal family.

© Getty Queen Margrethe II wearing the brooch in 2004 to a reception at Parliament prior to Frederik and Mary's wedding

So why did Margrethe II choose to step down? Did the surprise decision leave the people of Denmark somewhat blindsided? Was there a feeling of sadness or celebration saying goodbye to Margrethe but welcoming in the new King and Queen? And what does the royal’s exit mean for other royal families in Europe? We discuss it all in our latest episode, click above to listen!