Queen Mary of Denmark is a vision in purple for church service with King Frederik X and children following accession

Queen Mary wowed in a purple dress and matching hat on Sunday for her first appearance at church since her husband, King Frederik X, acceded to the throne last week.

Seated in the front pew between her husband and eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, she matched her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe, who also wore a purple dress.

The 83-year-old abdicated last Sunday on health grounds but retains her title. After the service, the former monarch kept a low profile as Princess Isabella, 16, Prince Vincent, 13, and Princess Josephine, 13, joined their parents and older brother to wave to the crowds who had gathered outside Aarhus Cathedral to wish them well.

WATCH: Queen Mary seen behind-the-scenes as Frederik is proclaimed King

The couple's daughters showcased their commitment to sustainable style as they wore their mother's coats, in flattering shades of pastel blue for Isabella and pink for Josephine. The new Queen is known for her elegant fashion taste, which has often been compared to the Princess of Wales.

© Getty The royals waved to well-wishers after the service

Sunday's public outing came after Denmark celebrated its new King and Queen last weekend, when Mary wore a beautiful white gown reminiscent of a bridal look, designed by Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt.

© Getty The new Queen is so stylish

The change of monarch took place after Queen Margrethe became the first Danish royal in almost 900 years to abdicate. She was Europe's longest-reigning living monarch, having sat on the throne since her father's death, 52 years ago.

However, she shocked royal watchers on New Year's Eve when she announced that she was standing down in her annual speech – and according to officials, only told her children of her decision three days before her statement to the nation.

© Getty King Frederik X attended church with his family

Speaking at the time, she said: "I have decided that now is the right time. The 14th January 2024 – 52 years after I followed my beloved father – I will step back as the Queen of Denmark. I leave the throne to my son the Crown Prince Frederik."

It continued: "Tonight, I first and foremost would like to express my thanks. Thank you for the overwhelming warmth and support which I have received during all these years. Thank you to the changing governments with whom the collaboration always has been rewarding, and thank you to The Parliament, who have always invested their confidence in me.

© Getty The former monarch also wore a beautiful purple dress

"Thank you to the many, many people who on special occasions and in everyday life have embraced me and my family with kind words and thoughts, turning the years into a string of pearls. The support and assistance which I have received throughout the years have been crucial to the success of my task.

"It is my hope that the new King and Queen will be met with the same trust and devotion which have fallen to my lot. They deserve it! Denmark deserves it! I will conclude my new year’s address in my usual manner: GOD BLESS DENMARK, GOD BLESS YOU ALL."

© Getty Queen Margrethe II abdicated last week

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen released a statement in response, which began: "On behalf of the entire population, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Her Majesty the Queen for her lifelong dedication and tireless efforts for the Kingdom…"

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast talks all about abdications...