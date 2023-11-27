Emma Watson rocks a daring bralette for magical appearance

Emma Watson took a break from her studies at Oxford University, where she's undertaking a degree in creative writing, to attend a glitzy event in London on Sunday evening.

The Harry Potter star pulled out all the stops for the We Dare to Dream documentary premiere, posing on the red carpet in a breath-taking outfit that's worlds away from her Hermione Granger days.

The 33-year-old opted to wear a tiny plunging bralette with alluring straps paired with a waist-cinching black blazer, complete with a bejeweled embellishment on the shoulder. Emma completed the look with wide-legged black trousers and sparkly open-toe sandals – brave, considering the freezing temperatures in the UK capital right now!

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Emma's outfit stole the show

For her makeup, Emma wore bold red lipstick and eye-defining cat flick eyeliner, brushing up her eyebrows for a bushy look.

Fans loved the star's look, sharing their admiration on social media. "Emma Watson just keeps getting more and more stunning," one wrote, with another noting: "She is looking so amazing!!"

Emma rarely makes public appearances in honor of the movie industry these days, preferring to attend fashion soirees over premieres, so the We Dare To Dream documentary clearly means a lot to her – she even gave a speech at the event.

The documentary follows the journey of refugee athletes who competed for a place in the 2020 Olympic Games, with Emma attending the premiere alongside activist Malala Yousafzai.

© Shutterstock Emma Watson with Malala Yousafzai and Waad Al-Kateab

The glittering event is the first time Emma has made a public appearance since she was spotted in Oxford, wearing a black gown, white blouse and black ribbon – the traditional outfit worn by those making their formal admission into Oxford University.

DISCOVER: Where are the Harry Potter stars now?

However, over the course of the summer, Emma made the most of her free time before getting stuck into her studies, attending a series of glamorous events in Milan hosted by Prada, with the actress the face of the brand's fragrance Prada Paradoxe.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Emma Watson blew kisses in her silver dress

Emma's elegant appearances saw her flirt with different styles, including an ultra-mini black halter neck dress and a Marilyn Monroe-inspired plunging silver number.

© Arnold Jerocki Emma Watson before the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week

On top of her fashion ambassadorships and her degree, Emma also keeps busy with her and her brother Alex Watson's alcohol brand, Renais.

LOOK: Emma Watson is a sun-soaked dream wearing unbuttoned shirt in unseen photos

Renais is a family-made luxury gin made with upcycled grapes from the Watson family vineyard in France, with the sibling duo working hard to promote their venture on social media.

Given that she's mainly stepped away from acting, we're happy to see that Emma has found several ways to satisfy her ambition.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub