Elle King postpones Texas concert last minute amid Dolly Parton controversy

Country singer Elle King has unexpectedly rescheduled a concert in Texas, two days before it was set to take place. The 'Exes and Oh's' singer was set to perform at Billy Bob's Texas on Friday January 26, but the event has now been pushed back to September 2024.

A post shared by the venue read: "The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24 has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM. Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!"

No further details have been shared by Elle; HELLO! Has reached out to her team for comment. The decision comes days after Elle took part in a Dolly Parton birthday tribute show held at the Grand Ole Opry In Nashville on Friday January 19 in honor of the music icon's 78th birthday.

But video footage revealed that Elle botched the performance of 'Marry Me,' turning it into an expletive-ridden moment as she forgot the lyrics, told audiences members she was "hammered" and questioned how Dolly could sing such a fast song.

"This [expletive] is [expletive] fast, how'd Dolly sing this [expletive]?" she said at one point, and then added: "I don't know the lyrics, don't tell Dolly 'cause it's her birthday." Footage also saw her telling audience members: "Y'all bought tickets for this [expletive]. You ain't gettin' your money back."

Dolly has not yet responded, although a statement posted by the Grand Ole Opry told viewers that they "deeply regret and apologize for the language that was used".

Dolly's sister Stella Parton did however have words for Elle, taking to X and writing: "I'm still stewing and thinking bout how any lil spoiled brat with an opportunity to sing on the Opry to pay tribute to a legendary songwriter like Dolly Parton would just piss on the star circle on the stage. Taylor Swift wouldn't."

Terri Clark, Tigirlily Gold, Ashley Monroe, Don Schlitz and Dailey & Vincent all also performed at the Dolly tribute concert.

Elle is mom to two-year-old son Lucky, whom she welcomed with her then-fiance Dan Tooker, although it is believed that they split in early 2023.

The 34-year-old is the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, and she is currently on the line-up for Stagecoach Music Festival, in California this April, and Country 2 Country, a music festival in the United Kingdom.