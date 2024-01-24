The BRIT Awards 2024: Full list of nominees

The BRITs are back! Celebrating the biggest and brightest stars in music, this year Taylor Swift, RAYE, J Hus and more are in with a chance of winning a coveted statuette.
Set to take place on Saturday 2nd March, the ceremony will unite the world's favourite artists and A-listers, so fans can expect a star-studded red carpet not to mention a show-stopping performance by fellow nominee Dua Lipa! So, who made the list this year? We've got the lowdown on the 2024 nominees…
BRITs Nominations 2024
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again...
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Group of the Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One & K-Trap
Jungle
Young Fathers
BRITs Rising Star
Caity Baiser
The Last Dinner Party
Sekou
Best New Artist
RAYE
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
Yussef Dayes
Song of the Year with Mastercard
Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding - ‘Miracle’
cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe - ‘Prada’
Central Cee - ‘Let Go’
Dave & Central Cee - ‘Sprinter’
Dua Lipa - ‘Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)’
Ed Sheeran - ‘Eyes Closed’
J Hus ft. Drake - ‘Who Told You’
Kenya Grace - ‘Strangers’
Lewis Capaldi - ‘Wish You The Best’
PinkPantheress - ‘Boy’s a liar’
RAYE ft. 070 Shake - ‘Escapism’
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry - ‘Dancing Is Healing’
Stormzy ft. Debbie - ‘Firebabe’
Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - ‘REACT’
Venbee, Goddard - ‘Messy In Heaven’
Mastercard Album of the Year
Blur - ‘The Ballad of Darren’
J Hus - ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’
Little Simz - ‘NO THANK YOU’
RAYE - ‘My 21st Century Blues’
Young Fathers - ‘Heavy Heavy’
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish - ‘What Was I Made For’
David Kushner - ‘Daylight’
Doja Cat - ‘Paint The Town Red’
Jazzy - ‘Giving Me’
Libianca - ‘People’
Meghan Trainor - ‘Made You Look’
Miley Cyrus - ‘Flowers’
Noah Kahan - ‘Stick Season’
Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - ‘Miss You’
Olivia Rodrigo - ‘vampire’
Peggy Gou - ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’
Rema - ‘Calm Down’
SZA - ‘Kill Bill’
Tate McRae - ‘greedy’
Tyla - ‘Water’
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Youssef Dayes
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
CASISDEAD
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz