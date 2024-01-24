The BRIT Awards 2024: Full list of nominees

The BRITs are back! Celebrating the biggest and brightest stars in music, this year Taylor Swift, RAYE, J Hus and more are in with a chance of winning a coveted statuette.

Set to take place on Saturday 2nd March, the ceremony will unite the world's favourite artists and A-listers, so fans can expect a star-studded red carpet not to mention a show-stopping performance by fellow nominee Dua Lipa! So, who made the list this year? We've got the lowdown on the 2024 nominees…

BRITs Nominations 2024

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again...

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Group of the Year

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Jungle

Young Fathers

BRITs Rising Star

Caity Baiser

The Last Dinner Party

Sekou

Best New Artist

RAYE

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Yussef Dayes

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding - ‘Miracle’

cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe - ‘Prada’

Central Cee - ‘Let Go’

Dave & Central Cee - ‘Sprinter’

Dua Lipa - ‘Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)’

Ed Sheeran - ‘Eyes Closed’

J Hus ft. Drake - ‘Who Told You’

Kenya Grace - ‘Strangers’

Lewis Capaldi - ‘Wish You The Best’

PinkPantheress - ‘Boy’s a liar’

RAYE ft. 070 Shake - ‘Escapism’

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry - ‘Dancing Is Healing’

Stormzy ft. Debbie - ‘Firebabe’

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - ‘REACT’

Venbee, Goddard - ‘Messy In Heaven’

Mastercard Album of the Year

Blur - ‘The Ballad of Darren’

J Hus - ‘Beautiful And Brutal Yard’

Little Simz - ‘NO THANK YOU’

RAYE - ‘My 21st Century Blues’

Young Fathers - ‘Heavy Heavy’

International Artist of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift



International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish - ‘What Was I Made For’

David Kushner - ‘Daylight’

Doja Cat - ‘Paint The Town Red’

Jazzy - ‘Giving Me’

Libianca - ‘People’

Meghan Trainor - ‘Made You Look’

Miley Cyrus - ‘Flowers’

Noah Kahan - ‘Stick Season’

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - ‘Miss You’

Olivia Rodrigo - ‘vampire’

Peggy Gou - ‘(It Goes Like) Nanana’

Rema - ‘Calm Down’

SZA - ‘Kill Bill’

Tate McRae - ‘greedy’

Tyla - ‘Water’

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Youssef Dayes

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

SAULT

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz