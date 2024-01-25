I’m a TV expert - and here’s how I think The Traitors season finale will go down

Like many, The Traitors has been a source of joy for me through the January Blues. The drama, the suspicions, the wine-themed murders - it’s been the best. But now that the finale is almost upon us, I can’t wait to see whether the Faithfuls will be successful in rooting out all of the Traitors and splitting the cash prize - or if team Traitors will talk their way to winning the prize pot for themselves. So, with two episodes left to go, here’s how I think the finale will go down.

First of all, you have Thursday night’s episode, which will make some crucial decisions for the Faithfuls and the Traitors chances at taking home the big prize.

While Harry does appear to be out of the woods, with even Jaz no longer believing that he is a Traitor after the whole ‘fake attempted murder’ thing with the Shield, it looks like this season’s King of the Traitors might truly make it safely to the end - particularly if tonight’s murder turns out to the Jaz - as it truly will leave no one left with a hint of suspicion for Harry. That being said, I reckon that poor old Andrew won’t be joining him.

© BBC Will Harry win the money?

Despite playing a very good game since the Traitor life chose him, Ross appears to have turned the Faithfuls suspicious of Andrew after ‘elusive-gate’. While Andrew denied Ross’s claims that he had called Harry ‘elusive’, Ross’s annoyance at the flagrant lie made him opt to vote for Andrew in the final roundtable.

His annoyance - particularly after the revelation that he was indeed a Traitor - has the Faithfuls confused - because although he was a Traitor, they believed that he was truly offended by Andrew denying that he had said anything of the sort. He might get away with it in the penultimate episode, but I can’t see the remaining Faithfuls trusting him enough to proclaim that the game is over.

© Studio Lambert The Traitors star has been praised for his sneaky gameplay

And if it isn’t the Faithfuls who are going to get Andrew out, it’s Harry. That boy does not want to split that prize fund, and with all of his tricks so far working perfectly, who are we to deny him one last betrayal? Whether it will take some persuasion from Harry, or Harry will refuse the game to end and force everyone to vote again to take out Andrew - we can’t see our favourite Welshman taking home the big prize now - no matter how he plays it.

The Traitors season 2 contestants: Faithfuls and Traitors © Mark Mainz Andrew, Jonny, Paul, Jasmine, Charlie, Anthony, Sonja, Aubrey, Diane, Brian, Mollie, Claudia Winkleman, Harry, Zack, Evie, Charlotte, Ash, Meg, Jaz, Kyra, Ross, Tracey & Miles Andrew - Faithful

Anthony - Faithful

Ash - Traitor

Aubrey - Faithful

Brian - Faithful

Charlie - Faithful

Charlotte - Faithful

Diane - Faithful

Evie - Faithful

Harry - Traitor

Jasmine - Faithful

Jaz - Faithful

Jonny - Faithful

Kyra - Faithful

Meg - Faithful

Miles - Traitor

Mollie - Faithful

Paul - Traitor

Ross - Faithful

Sonja - Potential Traitor

Tracey - Faithful

Zack - Faithful

So? Who is getting murdered before the show’s end? We’re going with Jaz and Zack. As for poor Jasmine? We don’t think she’ll be making it to the final either, as determined as Zack is that she is absolutely a Traitor, and in cahoots with Ross. So, I might be as clueless as the Faithfuls with these predictions, but I think we’ll be left with Andrew, Harry, Evie and Mollie as the finalists, with Andrew ultimately being voted out over the fire pit - and Harry taking home the prize.

© Studio Lambert Will Jasmine be out before the finale?

The more I think about it, the more I think a Traitors win is a total certainty - unless some serious twists are coming from Mollie and Evie. The pair are two of the roundtable’s quieter players, but they could just be keeping their cards very close to their chests.

© Mark Mainz Will Evie have something up her sleeve?

Evie even alluded to there being more going on than we might think on Twitter, writing: “CAN I CLEAR SOMETHING UP. Being quiet is not the same as being clueless. You can be the loudest person in the room but are you saying anything?” So, after pretty much an all-boys club of traitoring throughout the series - can the girls sweep the rug out from beneath them both and win the prize? And is that even what we would want? After watching all of Harry’s hard work, I have to say I feel like he’s earned this £120k. But which will you be for the finale? Team Traitor, or Team Faithful?