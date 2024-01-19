The Traitors star Miles talks response to ‘murdering’ Diane: ‘I’m the real victim here’

Despite murdering our Diane with a villainous glass of rose wine, The Traitors star Miles has opened up about why he is the “real victim” in HELLO!’s latest episode of Traitors Talk alongside our resident Traitor, Wilf Webster, and our TV Editor, Emmy Griffiths!

Miles had something on an iconic exit from the show, after he was tasked with serving a ‘poisoned chalice’ to Diane, who in turn was served a full funeral procession alongside her fellow contestants after they had learn that one if the Faithfuls had been murdered. After the contestants were quick to work out that Miles handed Diane a drink, he was voted out of the show during the roundtables.

Speaking about swapping out his fizzy wine to give to Diane, Miles joked: “I’m the real victim here because I love fizzy rose! I love it! I had to hand mine out and give it to Diane to get the job done, so I’m so dedicated as a Traitor! I had to have a boring, flat rose, so who really suffered here guys?!

“My name had never been mentioned or brought up on anyone’s chalkboard until that moment. If that hadn’t been the case, I think I would have cruised to the end. There wasn’t a lot to go on - except that I stood on a wall during a challenge… if it hadn’t been for the fizzy rose, I might have had a cruiser!”

© Llara Plaza Miles gave Diane the poisoned chalice on The Traitors

He jokily added: “I had no idea Diane would be a massive gay icon, you know? My people hate me right now!”

He also spoke about trying to find the chalice, saying: “It felt like hours. Paul goes back into the kitchen and is talking to everyone like normal, and I was like… ‘Do you want to come in here and help with this murder?’ Trying to actually find it incognito… and be casual. It felt like hours.”

© Studio Lambert Diane was killed on The Traitors

The charge against Miles was mostly led by his fellow Traitor, Paul. He joked: “I’m not going to lie, when Paul was going in at me on the roundtable I wanted to launch across the table and strangle him like, ‘Shut up!’” Watch the whole of Traitors Talk above to find out more about Miles’ experience on the show, including why he watched the episode with a fellow Traitor, who he wants to win the show, and who he would have recruited as a new Traitor.