The Traitors star Ross reveals why mum Diane thought he’d won the show - exclusive

The Traitors star Ross joins Wilf Webster and HELLO!’s TV Editor Emmy Griffiths to chat all about his time on the show - and his very short time as a Traitor himself! In episode 10, Ross took on the role of a Traitor, but was faced with problems straight away as he struggled to get suspicions away from himself and onto his fellow Traitors, Harry and Andrew - especially since he wanted revenge on Harry for murdering his mum, Diane!

Speaking about his mum’s reaction to Ross taking down the role to try and take down Harry, he revealed that she “just found it hilarious”, adding what her exact words were when she found out that he had become a Traitor - and why she thought that Ross had won the cash prize. Find out more…

Ross also spoke about his almost inevitable exit, admitting that he knew the other two Traitors were planning to throw him under the bus, joking: “They were using and abusing me!” He also shared insight into why he did team up with Jaz to plant suspicions about Harry - despite Jaz being the only one to think there is more to Harry than what meets the eye - and there is a very good reason why!

© Studio Lambert Ross was eliminated from the show

