NCIS Sydney: Will there be a season 2?

NCIS: Sydney drew to a conclusion this month and while fans may still be reeling from the dramatic season one finale, they'll no doubt be keen to know if Special Agent Michelle Mackey and Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey will be back on our screens anytime soon.

The spinoff, which was originally billed as an exclusive Paramount+ series before being broadcast on CBS, takes the popular franchise Down Under, where NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police join forces to keep naval crimes at bay in Sydney. Now that the show is over, is a second season on the cards?

WATCH: Did you enjoy NCIS: Sydney?

At the moment, there's been no word on whether NCIS: Sydney will return, with CBS yet to make an announcement about the show's future.

Having said this, viewership data presents a strong case for the drama's renewal. The series racked up almost ten million viewers in the six days after its premiere in November last year, and is also Paramount +'s most-watched Australian series.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ There's been no news on season 2 so far

Plus, there's certainly demand from fans, who have expressed their love for the show on social media.

Todd Lasance, who plays JD Dempsey, is also hopeful for a second season. During an interview with TVLine, Todd was asked if he had anything on his wish list for series two.

"Obviously, I want [the finale's big reveal] to come to fruition and we work all that stuff out, but I also want to get into action sequences again," he said. "I want to get into some shootouts, car chases, some big-scale action things, because that’s what NCIS is known for.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance star as NCIS Special Agent Captain Michelle Mackey and AFP Liaison Officer Sergeant Jim Dempsey

"I also want to explore the family dynamic side of things. This is a dream series for me because I get to play with the comedy, with that cheeky 'ribbing each other' element, and also be the straight cop/leader, and then I get to go with the emotional element of the relationship with the son and my ex-wife and the breakdown of that relationship.

"The sky's the limit for us," he added.

If the drama were to get the green light, fans might be waiting a while before the season two premiere. The series would likely return in the fall of 2024, which is the same time season one was released.

During his interview with TVLine, Todd explained that mid-year is the best time to film in Australia when the temperature has cooled down.

© Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+ Todd has shared his hopes for season 2

"I think mid-year is usually fairly controlled because it's sort of winter, but our winter isn't like Georgia's or anything," he said. "It's not, like, snowing in Sydney, so we can still get the beautiful days!"

As for which cast members might return, we expect to see Todd and his co-star Olivia Swann reprise their starring roles as JD and Agent Michelle Mackey.

It's likely that Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Mavournee Hazel and William McInnes will also return.

NCIS: Sydney is available to stream on the CBS website/app and on Paramount +. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.