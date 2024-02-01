Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb put on the spot by celebrity guest - 'you've really got a nerve'

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked the difficult questions during an on-air moment on Today on Thursday which warranted a bold response from their guest.

The co-hosts had Larry David in the hot seat and Savannah got cheeky, firing off her first question.

Just as the Curb Your Enthusiasm star had taken his chair she asked the one thing he didn't want to answer.

The amusing encounter left Larry saying: "You've got a nerve," as the duo began giggling and their guest maintained his stoic demeanour.

It wasn't the only awkward moment on the segment as just prior to their interview, Larry had ruffled the feathers of none-other-than, Elmo.

The Sesame Street character was on the show following his viral moment when he asked how everybody was doing on X.

While the Today crew were gushing over Elmos' thoughtful words, Larry walked on set and "smooshed" the muppet's face before promptly marching away.

The impromptu comedic moment left Savannah, Hoda and Craig Melvin unsure of what to do next. They laughed but confessed: "We weren't expecting that," and Al Roker also struggled to deliver the weather forecast as he had a mix of giggles and disbelief.

There is always plenty of chemistry and jest on the set of Today and this has a lot to do with the fact the crew aren't just colleagues, they are friends.

Savannah and Hoda have hosted the show together since 2017.In 2022, Hoda, 59, and Savannah marked five years of partnership on the show, when they became the first female duo to lead the show in its seven-decade long history.

They spoke to HELLO! in an exclusive interview when they said how "grateful" they are for one another.

"We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning – I never get over that," Savannah shared.

"I still can't believe it came true."Hoda has a similar view point: "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having.

"I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."Al says of the Today crew: "We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this."

