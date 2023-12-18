Savannah Guthrie reveals the sweetest gesture made by Today co-star Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have maintained a close relationship both on and off the screen, having hosted the Today Show with her since 2017.

The co-hosts have become great friends, to the point that even their family members are part of the equation, and the 51-year-old anchor made that perfectly clear with her latest social media post.

Ahead of starting her day with Monday's edition of the NBC morning news show, Savannah quickly took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet peek of Hoda's gesture for their colleagues.

She posted an image of a slice of delicious looking baklava, and revealed that it was in fact made by none other than Hoda's mom Sammi. "Yessssss Hoda's mom made her famous baklava," she wrote.

What made it even sweeter was the fact that on the little plate, written out in marker were the words "Love – Hoda's Mom," although it looks like Savannah wasn't alone in delighting in dessert in the AM.

Al Roker also shared a photo of a plate of Sammi Kotb's baklava on his own social media feed, laying ready to eat by his desk. "It doesn’t get much better on a #mondaymorning when the best #baklava shows up on your desk, courtesy of Sammi, mother of @hodakotb Mmmmmmmm."

Last year, Hoda, 59, and Savannah marked five years of partnership on the show, when they became the first female duo to lead the show in its seven-decade long history.

In an exclusive conversation with HELLO! last year, the pair spoke about being "thankful" for their friendship and being able to work with people they consider family every day.

"We feel grateful every single day, I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning – I never get over that," Savannah shared. "I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda added: "In life, I live by this mantra – 'It gets greater, later,' – and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50.

"I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having. I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."

Al, for his part, previously told HELLO! about the familial bonds he shared with his cast mates as well, and spoke of his relationship with Hoda and Savannah.

"The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all'," the 69-year-old said. "We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this."

Al continued: "I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

