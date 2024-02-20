Savannah Guthrie gets honest as she talks relationship with Today co-star Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie has been on cloud nine following the release of her latest book, Mostly What God Does, which was released on February 20.

The NBC star has been cheered on by her colleagues on the Today Show, in particular her co-star, Hoda Kotb.

Savannah and Hoda have been working together since 2017, and have formed a strong friendship during this time.

This was made more apparent than ever on Tuesday, when Savannah paid tribute to Hoda on social media after being surprised with a thoughtful launch day gift.

Hoda had sent Savannah a bunch of yellow flowers accompanied by a heartfelt note, and she took the opportunity to highlight the acknowledgments page in her book, which gives the mother-of-two a special mention.

"The most beautiful bright yellow surprise waiting for me at home. thank you @hodakotb today and every day," Savannah penned alongside the Instagram post.

The note that Hoda had left with the flowers read: "Dear Savannah, the yellow flowers are not original for the day... but you are. Happy book launch. xox. Hoda."

Savannah's acknowledgement dedicated to the TV star was as follows: "And if you ever find yourself attempting something hard and scary, I hope you have someone as irresistibly enthusiastic as Hoda Kotb - and her two giant pom poms - cheering you to the finish line."

Savannah has been a key part of the Today Show for over a decade, and has been co-hosting alongside Hoda for seven years.

Both Savannah and Hoda are working moms and understand only too well the balance - and at times struggle - of juggling family life while fronting a morning news show. Hoda previously opened up about working with Savannah during a chat with Good Housekeeping magazine.

She said: "I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did. And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

Hoda joined Savannah on the show after former Today Show host Matt Lauer was fired in 2017.

In 2022, Savannah discussed her working partnership with Hoda during a celebration for the show at The Paley Center. On Hoda replacing Matt, she said: "All I know was in that moment, it felt like I could drown if Hoda hadn't reached down and grabbed my hand."

She added: "I will always say she saved the show full stop. And holding hands with her and being like, 'We're going to do this together,' meant everything to me. I don't think I had the confidence by myself."

Savannah will be supported by Hoda once again as she kicks off her book tour, which kicks off later this week. The pair will be chatting about the book on Thursday February 22 in New York City.

The book, as per Amazon is described as "Mostly What God Does is centered on the essentials of God's love, a love that is needed now more than ever. Savannah Guthrie turns her journalistic eye toward the power of faith in everyday life."

The Christian literature will share reflections on faith and life and aims to be an inspiring read. Savannah is deeply spiritual and delved into her beliefs in an essay for Today which was adapted from a speech she gave at a Catholic luncheon.

"Motherhood and faith go together," she wrote. "I couldn’t do one without the other. You need faith to get through motherhood. Wine helps. But faith is crucial. "Motherhood tells us everything we need to know about faith.

"Being a parent teaches us in the clearest terms how God, our Father in heaven, relates to us. His love, his frustrations, his compassion for us … The way we feel about our kids is about as close as we can get to grasping how God feels about us, His children."

