Michael Weatherly fans saying the same thing as star transforms into iconic character

Michael Weatherly got into character for Halloween, and fans are loving his costume. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, the NCIS star gave fans a glimpse of his epic transformation into Indiana Jones. Posting a GIF of his outfit, Michael wrote: "Indiana Jones makes everything more exciting. #Halloween2023."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to comment on the actor's choice of costume, especially as he's just returned from his own archaeological tour of Turkey. "Woow. That Indiana Jones costume looks great on you and very appropriate after your incredible trip to Turkey!! We look forward to more adventures from Michael Jones," wrote one. "A great costume after your recent vacation. Looks like you had fun yesterday," added another.

© Twitter Michael recently returned from a trip to Turkey

Meanwhile, a third penned: "A fitting Halloween costume considering your recent archeological adventure! Happy Halloween Michael. I hope you and your lovely family had a wonderful time trick-or-treating. It has started to get big here in Australia."

Earlier this month, Michael, 55, revealed that he'd jetted to Turkey for a once-in-a-lifetime trip, which saw him exploring Gobekli Tepe and Cappadocia. During his travels, the A-lister also visited archaeological sites, and met with archaeologists.

After concluding his educational trip and flying back to the US, Michael penned a tweet to commemorate his time in Turkey. It read: "Having witnessed ancient temples and mysteries from history I am reminded by the Whirling Dervishes of Konya, Turkey that the heart speaks the truth. But…True Love Travels on A Gravel Road."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to wish the Bull alum a safe journey home, while others asked if he had any plans to return to NCIS.

"Enjoy your vacation, hopefully you're planning on getting back to work, you know the team needs you," hinted one. "Are you coming back to NCIS or not?" asked another.

© CBS Michael appeared on NCIS from 2003 to 2016

While NCIS fans have been hoping for Michael's character, Special Agent Tony DiNozzo, to return, the actor has remained tight-lipped about future possibilities. After appearing on the hit drama for 13 years, the star officially waved goodbye to NCIS in 2016. Speaking about his exit at the time, he said: "It came about at the right time. I was burnt out by NCIS and I was ready for a new challenge. Sometimes change is as good as a rest."

© CBS The star decided to quit after his co-star Cote de Pablo waved goodbye to NCIS

In an interview with TV Line, Michael added that he'd actually begun thinking about his exit after his on-screen love interest, Cote de Pablo, left the show.

"Their great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone," he explained. "Then I got to the point where I felt I'd stayed at the party for too long."