NCIS alum Michael Weatherly hints at landing iconic role in dashing new post

Michael Weatherly is reflecting on the "many possibilities" in store for 2024. Returning to social media on Monday, the actor penned a reflective message after ringing in the New Year with his wife, Bojana Jankovic.

Posting a photo from what appears to be their recent trip to Jamaica, Michael captioned it: "What will we see in 2024…Prez elections! Disclosure of UFOs! New music! A new James Bond? Oh, my Sweet Lord. So many possibilities…"

After suggesting that he'd loved to play the British spy this year, fans flocked to the comments, but their questions were centred on Special Agent Tony DiNozzo – Michael's iconic character from NCIS.

"Possibly the return of Anthony DiNozzo?" replied one. "A return to NCIS?" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "You know what fans want…stop teasing! #Tiva."

An NCIS legend, Michael portrayed Special Agent Tony DiNozzo for 13 years. His exit came in 2016, following the departure of his co-star, and on-screen love interest, Cote De Pablo.

WATCH: Michael Weatherly's Tony DiNozzo says his goodbyes to the NCIS team

"[Tony and Ziva's] great dynamic, the badinage and sparring and flirting between those two characters and how they would swing from siblings to near lovers and back to buddies, that was gone," he told TV Insider at the time. "Then I got to the point where I felt I'd stayed at the party for too long."

Following his decision to leave, Michael dismissed rumors of a potential return, although fans remain hopeful. In the meantime, the actor – who wrapped Bull in 2022 – has turned his attention to his burgeoning music career.

Last year, Michael spent countless hours in the recording studio, where he's been putting together a new album with the help of guitarist, and producer, Casey Hooper.

Casey is also the husband of Virgin River actress, Alexandra Breckenridge – aka Michael's niece, with whom he's very close. A talented musician, Casey has worked with Katy Perry, Steve Perry and SurfMaster in the past, so Michael's in good hands.

In a recent update shared on Boxing Day, Michael confirmed that the release of his music has been delayed for a few weeks, however, he has treated fans to a teaser on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Singing an original song at his lavish abode in Jamaica, Michael, 55, wowed fans with his performance. "Happy New Year… and a song snippet while enjoying the piano on this 1st day of 2024! It was hot out," he captioned the clip.

"This is lovely, Michael. Your musical passion truly shines through in this one. Happy New Year," replied a fan. "So beautiful and full of passion. Happy New Year," commented a second.