Boiling Point and The Responder stars team up for new thriller from Line of Duty and Vigil – see first look

Boiling Point star Vinette Robinson and The Responder's Warren Brown have teamed up for a brand new thriller from the producers of Line of Duty and Vigil.

Channel 4 shared a first look at the upcoming series, titled The Gathering, a whodunnit – or, in this case, a-why-done it, that sees working-class student Kelly (Eva Morgan) attacked at an illicit rave.

Filmed and set in Liverpool and around Merseyside, the series focuses on a group of disparate teenagers and their parents, with each character having a motive for attacking Kelly.

© James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions Tate (Max Johnson) and Paul (Warren Brown) in The Gathering

Meanwhile, Saltburn's Sadie Soverall plays Jessica, a friend and elite gymnastics teammate who seemingly has it all but behind closed doors, contends with her controlling and toxic mother Natalie, played by Vinette, and her father Paul, portrayed by Warren, who struggles with his own impulse control.

The synopsis continues: "An accomplished gymnast, on the National Team pathway, Kelly is committed to her strict training schedule but finds freedom and liberation in the joyous, unregulated world of free running. Each episode privileges a different character’s lens to give insight into the respective worlds of these teenagers and their families and allows the viewer to speculate who committed the crime.

"A series that leans into the controversial and the provocative, The Gathering examines the intertwined sex lives, loyalties and rivalries of a group of teens. And asks how they can negotiate their sense of identity and freedom in the face of surveillance parenting."

© James Stack / Channel 4 / World Productions The series comes from the producers of Line of Duty and Vigil

Other cast members include Richard Coyle (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as successful solicitor Jules, Sonny Walker (The Responder) as Adam, Ryan Quarmby (The Last Kingdom) as Charlie and newcomer Luca Kamleh-Chapman as Bazi.

The release date has yet to be announced.

