Big Boys star Jon Pointing's 'beautiful' wife and family life explored

Jon Pointing is back on our screens in the second series of Channel 4's critically acclaimed sitcom, Big Boys. The south London-born actor plays laddish uni student Danny, who forms an unlikely friendship with his shy roommate Jack, who is newly out in series two and keen to explore his sexuality.

While fans of the hit comedy show know all about Danny's love life in the series, what about his off-screen counterpart? Keep reading for all we know about his wife and family life.

When Jon's not busy filming his latest TV project, the 37-year-old is likely spending time with his wife, Sarah.

Just like Jon, Sarah works in the entertainment industry as an actor and comedian. She's currently part of The Theo Adams Company, a theatrical performance group based in London. According to her bio on the website, Sarah attended Queen Mary University of London from 2009 to 2012 and has since carved out a career as a performer.

© Channel 4 / Olly Courtney Jon stars alongside Dylan Llewellyn in Big Boys

Jon first met his future wife when they were both working in hospitality, and credits her for inspiring him to pursue his goals. "We met when we were both working in a bar in Dalston," the actor told The Telegraph. "She is in this brilliant theatre group called Figs in Wigs. They were going to do a show up in Edinburgh and I was offered the chance to share an hour of stand-up with another comedian, so I went too. It was a great time. I was falling in love, high on the energy of performing, I didn’t care that hardly anyone was watching…"

Clearly an adoring husband, Jon was delighted that his wife could join him and his Big Boys co-stars at the TV BAFTAs last year, where he was nominated for Best Male Comedy Performance.

Praising his stunning wife on social media, Jon penned: "Had a lovely time at @BAFTA walked the red carpet, met some lovely folk, partied with my Big Boys and got to do it all with my beautiful wife."

Jon, who recently starred in the Sky Comedy romcom Smothered and the BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation Murder Is Easy, tends to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so little else is known about his home life with Sarah. However, the star has previously opened up about his upbringing in Epsom, Surrey.

"Where I grew up in Epsom, compared to the people I hung around with, I was actually the slightly odd, arty one," he told The Independent. "The one who was slightly too thoughtful."

© Adam Lawrence,Luke Varley,Robbie J Gray,SKY UK Jon in Sky's Smothered with Danielle Vitalis

Jon lived with his sister and mother, who took an interest in arts and culture. "She stood out where we lived," he explained. "We had very little money but Mum would spend what we did have on getting the train into London and going to see free shows."

After studying drama at Winchester University, Jon took comedy sketches to the Edinburgh festival and eventually landed roles in ITV's Plebs and the BBC comedy, Starstruck.