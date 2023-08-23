The Fixer Upper stars live in Waco, Texas, with their five children

Chip and Joanna Gaines are certainly not ones to sit still for long - and their latest announcement will see them spending a lot of time away from home next year.

The Fixer Upper duo - who live in Waco with their five children - have announced a forthcoming untitled project which will be developed in early 2024, and it will get the entire family involved!

Chip and Joanna are teaming up with Max to lead the first ever nation-wide roller dancing competition series.

VIDEO: Joanna and Chip Gaines' love story

They will act as executive producers for the series, which will be a "nostalgic, family-friendly competition featuring the top roller-skating crews in America."

Teams will be from all over the United States, including Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Nashville, New York and St. Louis, and they will represent the best skaters who are ready to show what they can do.

© Getty Chip and Joanna Gaines are fronting an upcoming new show

In a press release ahead of the project, the couple said: "Putting on a pair of roller skates is like reuniting with your childhood. There’s just something about it that appeals to everyone.

MORE: Joanna Gaines reveals huge transformation in new video at home

MORE: Joanna Gaines' husband Chip discusses big change in family involving his children

"Kids, adults and everyone in between will have fun watching these talented crews come together and skate their hearts out, and we are so excited to bring this nostalgic competition to life."

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip Gaines will be traveling the USA hosting a roller-skating contest

It's certainly been an exciting time for Joanna and Chip, who back in May celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and more recently at the beginning of August, celebrated the anniversary of their first summer together.

MORE: Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines reflect on hard times in their private life

MORE: Joanna Gaines' husband Chip's opinion on divorce as he opens up about their relationship

Joanna, 45, took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of herself with Chip, 48. She captioned it: "20 years of Summer love."

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines celebrated 20 years of summer love at the beginning of August

The pair went on to welcome five children - Duke, 18, Drake, 15, Ella Rose, 16, Emmie Kay, 14, and five-year-old son Crew.

MORE: Joanna Gaines' staggering online earnings are over double husband Chip Gaines in new findings

MORE: Joanna Gaines shares emotional family story

The pair tied the knot in the very place they call home, Waco. Reflecting on the special day, Joanna told People in 2022: "My favorite moment is when we said goodbye to everybody, got in the limo, and ate so much food!

© Getty Chip and Joanna Gaines are doting parents to five children

"I just remember, when we got there, I saw how good the food looked and I asked my mom, 'No matter what, will you just put some food in a container and put it in the car?'"

She continued: "So we did our thing, we did our dance, we did all the things that you're supposed to do at a wedding. And all I kept saying is, 'I can't wait to be in that car with Chip headed to our honeymoon'.

"And the second that door shut, I was like, 'Thank God, this is why I'm here. I just wanna be with you and I wanna eat.'"

© Photo: Instagram Joanna and Chip at home with their children

Joanna added: "Weddings are kind of scripted and you're doing a lot. You can forget why you're really there. And for me, I was really there because I wanted to be with Chip.

"It will always be my favorite memory — when that limo door shut, and we just ate like kids with our hands. It was Beef Wellington, mashed potatoes, and two different kinds of cake."

Chip proposed to Joanna in 2002 after a year of dating, doing so by taking her to a shopping center without a ring, instead taking her to a friend's jewelry store inside the mall after she said 'yes' so she could design her own engagement ring.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.