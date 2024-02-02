Mr. & Mrs. Smith star Maya Erskine's family life explored including famous partner and young son

Prime Video's hotly-anticipated reimagining of action-comedy Mr & Mrs Smith arrives this weekend, with Donald Glover and Maya Erskine leading the cast as the titular spies. The thriller series follows two nameless and lonely strangers who are enrolled in a mysterious spy program, in which they must operate under the guise of a wealthy married couple, John and Jane Smith.

As you binge-watch the series over the weekend, you might find yourself wanting to know more about the show's star Maya, whose previous acting credits include the TV comedy series PEN15 and the Disney+ miniseries, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Keep reading for all we know about the actress and writer, including her life away from the cameras.

Maya, 36, is perhaps best known for her comedy work, having co-created and starred in the Emmy-nominated series PEN15.

Born in Los Angeles, Maya made her on-screen debut in the comedy-drama Hart of Dixie, before going to land roles in various series and films, including Insecure, Man Seeking Woman, Casual, and Crossing Swords. She's also made one-episode appearances in animated comedies Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman and Robot Chicken.

Away from the cameras, Maya is engaged to actor Michael Angarano, who is known for his roles in Will & Grace, This Is Us and Minx.

The couple, who have been engaged since 2020, share a son named Leon, who was born in 2021.

Opening up about her pregnancy in a joint Vogue interview with her PEN15 co-creator and co-star Anna Konkle in 2020, Maya explained: "I found out at Michael's parents house in late July. I told Anna once I went to the doctor to confirm, so I think that was August.

"I had told her that Michael and I were going to start trying and then told her in person, socially distanced at a park, and then told all our friends in the ocean as a wave overtook us—again, socially distanced at the beach. It was very dramatic."

While Maya tends to keep her private life off of social media, she has occasionally shared pictures of her and Michael. Back in 2019, Maya celebrated her partner's birthday with a loving post. Sharing a photo of the loved-up couple with a red love heart drawn around them, the actress penned in the caption: "Happy birthday to my guy @michaelangarano. No one better than you."

Michael also shared his appreciation for Maya in an adorable post marking the final season of PEN15. Alongside a photo of Maya breastfeeding their baby boy, Michael gushed over his other half. "The final season of @pen15show came out yesterday," he began. "This is @mayaerskine, as Maya Ishii Peters, breastfeeding our son Leon in between set ups as she directed her episode. You are incredible... as an actor, a writer, a showrunner, a director, and a mom. We love you and are so grateful for you in our lives (i’m speaking on mine and Leon’s behalf)."

