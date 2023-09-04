GMB's Susanna Reid reveals major hair transformation amid return to show

The journalist returned to the show after an extended break

Susanna Reid revealed her incredible new hairdo upon her return to Good Morning Britain on Monday.

The 52-year-old has swapped her shoulder-length locks for a shorter trim – and it looks amazing!

© Susanna Reid/X Susanna showed off her new hairdo with a mirror selfie

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday evening, the journalist shared a mirror selfie showing off her glamorous new look.

In the caption, she wrote: "NEW TERM - NEW TRIM! Back @gmb tomorrow with @edballs. Looking forward to seeing you from 6am."

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the star, with one person writing: "You look lovely Susanna!" while another added: "Love this look! X."

A third follower tweeted: "Looking fabulous - really suits you x."

© ITV Susanna returned to GMB on Monday following an extended break

Susanna returned to GMB on Monday morning following an extended break from the programme, hosting alongside Ed Balls.

Viewers took to X to express their delight over Susanna's comeback, with one person tweeting: "Worth getting up in the morning now that Susanna is back," while another added: "Great to have you back Susanna - trim spot on."

During her time off work, Susanna remained fairly quiet on her social media pages, but took to Instagram in August following the sad passing of a good friend.

© Instagram Susanna Reid's close friend Suki Thompson sadly passed away in July

Sharing a photo of the funeral programme for Suki Thompson, who died following a battle with cancer, Susanna penned a heartfelt message in the caption: "Our beautiful friend Suki Thompson. The embodiment of strength & optimism. A passion for living life to the fullest. Go well lovely".

Followers were quick to respond to the heartbreaking news, including Susanna's co-star Charlotte Hawkins, who wrote: "Oh no, so sad she's gone. Sorry for you Susanna, Suki was such a special person. Sending much love."

© Instagram Susanna pictured with Suki Thompson

GMB viewers will recognise Suki as she previously appeared on the programme in July to speak about her melanoma diagnosis and raise awareness for the illness. She was interviewed from her hospital bed in Perranporth, Cornwall and spoke to Susanna and her co-host Martin Lewis, who were in the studio.

Praising her friend during the interview, Susanna said: "What's so remarkable about you is your resilience, your endless and inspiring positivity, you are described as human sunshine. It's been a privilege knowing you, and being friends with you."

Why did Susanna Reid take a break from Good Morning Britain?

It's usual for all of ITV's main presenters to take a well-deserved break over the summer. Susanna bid farewell to viewers on 19 July and returned after six weeks off.

© Photo: Rex Susanna hosted Monday's show with Ed Balls

During her absence, regular presenters including Kate Garraway, Ranvir Singh and Charlotte Hawkins stepped in to cover the star, as well as returning hosts Adil Ray and Rob Rinder, who was praised by viewers for his interview with Schools Minister, Nick Gibb, last week.

Susanna usually appears on the programme from Monday to Thursday. For the first three days of the week, she presents alongside a rotating roster of presenters, including Ed Balls and Richard Madeley. On Thursdays, Susanna hosts alongside Ben Shephard.