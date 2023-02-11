All you need to know about BRITs 2023 host Mo Gilligan's love life The Gogglebox star and stand-up comedian is hosting the awards for the second time

Mo Gilligan is by far one of the most exciting talents gracing our TV screens today. The BAFTA-winning comedian is known for his appearances on a number of popular shows, as well as his viral comedy videos and has now landed the incredible gig as host of this year's BRIT Awards, for the second year in a row!

Who is Mo Gilligan?

Mo is a stand-up comedian and presenter from Lambeth in South London. The 33-year-old developed an interest and passion for comedy while studying performing arts. His big break came in 2018 when he landed a role co-presenting on the Channel 4 comedy, The Big Narstie Show.

A year later, he landed his own solo presenting gig, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and in 2019, he fronted his own comedy special on Netflix, Mo Gilligan: Momentum, which was met with wide praise. In 2020, Mo was awarded a BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Performance for his part in The Lateish Show. Since 2021, he has been on the panel of The Masked Singer and spinoff show The Masked Dancer. In late 2022, he began hosting the UK version of That's My Jam on BBC, created by US talk show host, Jimmy Fallon.

Mo Gilligan will be hosting the 2023 BRIT Awards

Is Mo Gilligan in a relationship?

Mo was previously in a relationship with actress Sophie Wise. The pair began dating in 2018 and lived together in North London. While Mo is active on social media, the couple did not share photos of each other online.

Sophie is best known for playing the role of Carly Bradley in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks but has also starred in the likes of Rillington Place, Holby City and Doctors. However, in August 2022, it was reported that the pair had "quietly split", with the Sun stating that Mo's move to work in the US getting in the way.

Mo first hosted the awards in 2022

Prior to their split, Mo did reveal that Sophie was a keen decorator at their home in London. He told previously The Sun: "A lot of [the interior decoration] will be my girlfriend's choice. She's been on Pinterest for years.

"I once bought a rug, she saw it, said it was horrible, and it's been rolled up ever since. I got it from Ikea. It was like an old Persian rug but had 'Keep Off' written on the pattern. I thought it was cool, but she hated it."

As of writing writing, it's thought that Mo is currently single with no sign of a girlfriend on social media.

