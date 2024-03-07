The Marlow Murder Club viewers saying same thing about new drama from Death in Paradise creator

The Marlow Murder Club made its highly anticipated debut on Wednesday night and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the series.

The two-parter is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood. It follows Judith, Becks and Suzie, three women who, with the help of police detective Tanika Malik, set out to investigate a series of puzzling murders in their hometown.

Samantha Bond stars in the series as retired archaeologist Judith Potts, whose quiet life is turned upside down when she hears a gunshot from her neighbour's garden and is convinced that a murder has occurred.

When the police refuse to take Judith's claim seriously, she turns to local dog walker Suzie (Jo Martin), vicar's wife Becks (Cara Horgan) and DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew) for help.

© PBS Samantha Bond, Cara Horgan and Jo Martin star in the series

Taking to social media, viewers praised the opening episode of the cosy mystery series.

One person wrote: "Perhaps not my usual genre of TV viewing but I thought this was really well made with a fab cast, nice locations & plenty of mystery. Will be tuning in for the conclusion tomorrow," while another joked: "Really enjoying Marlow Murder Club. Might off Samantha Bond to get her auntie's house though."

A third viewer, who had watched both episodes, hailed the show as a "delight", writing: "Both episodes of The Marlow Murder Club were a delight to watch. Great story line, wonderful characters, just the right amount of humour and suspense. Didn't guess the murderer until just before the end. Looking forward to more episodes."

© PBS The series comes from Death in Paradise creator Robert Thorogood

Fans of the novel were also impressed, with one person penning: "Excellent, the #MarlowMurderClub is finally on the television! Thoroughly enjoying it so far-loved all the books!"

The inspiration for the series came from the "strong" women who raised writer Robert, who says the drama is a "love letter" to his mum, great aunts and grandmother, who have all now passed away.

© PBS The series follows three women living in Marlow

"I was raised mostly by my mum, and my great aunt Jean, and my great aunt Jess, and my grandmother, Betty, all of whom were these really strong, eccentric, intelligent women who smoked and drank," he said via RadioTimes.com. "They were just these really inspirational women who were married to these quite boring men, who all felt they had the power."

For those yet to catch up on the series, the full synopsis reads: "Retired archaeologist Judith Potts (Bond) lives alone in a faded mansion in the peaceful town of Marlow, filling her time by setting crosswords for the local paper. During one of her regular wild swims in the Thames, Judith hears a gunshot coming from a neighbour's garden and believes a brutal murder has taken place."

© PBS Natalie Dew plays DS Tanika Malik

It continues: "When the police are reluctant to believe her story, Judith finds herself forming an unlikely friendship with local dog-walker and empty-nester Suzie (Martin) and unfulfilled vicar's wife Becks (Horgan) as they start an investigation of their own.

"Eventually asked to assist with the official police investigation, headed by newly promoted Tanika (Dew), the women must piece together clues, grill suspect witnesses, and face down real danger as they work against the clock to stop the killer in their tracks."

The Marlow Murder Club continues on Thursday 7 March at 8pm on Drama.