Victoria Beckham makes surprising comments after being questioned about becoming a grandmother

Victoria Beckham is not ready to become a grandmother any time soon! In a new interview with Vogue, the 49-year-old was asked if she was "excited to be a grandmother" following the 2022 wedding of her son Brooklyn to Nicola Peltz.

But her reaction revealed just what she thought of the question, as – visibly taken aback – she responded: "Oh, Jesus! What?" "Hang on. I don’t think it’s happening just yet," she continued, laughing and using her shirt collar to fan herself.

Watch the clip below:

Watch Victoria Beckham be questioned about becoming a grandmother

"Unless you guys know something that I don’t, it’s not happening just yet," she continued, joking.

Former Spice Girl Victoria then shared a story about how Anna Wintour had revealed her own grandchildren call her Anna which Victoria thought was "very elegant".

"So maybe I’ll take that route. But it’s not happening just yet. Hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that will be wonderful — but we’re not there just yet," she concluded.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria posed for a photo with her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law, Nicola

In 2023, actress Nicola, 29, revealed that Brooklyn was broody and keen to be a young dad, like his father David before him, but that she wanted to explore her career first.

"We definitely want kids. We need a house first, especially because we have so many puppies. Brooklyn really wants kids now, but I want to do a few more things in my career first," she told Cosmopolitan.

Nicola and Brooklyn wed in 2022

"Obviously it's my wife's body, but I've always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That's something I really want to do. And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I'm 23 now. I've always wanted to be a young dad," Brooklyn, now 24, said in 2022.

It's also something he referenced in 2021 when he revealed on Instagram he had asked Nicola to marry him: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

© Netflix David and Victoria Beckham wore matching purple Antonio Berardi outfits

Victoria and David wed in 1999 when they were 25 and 24 respectively. Their then four-month-old son Brooklyn was part of the wedding day, which they recently recalled fondly in the Netflix documentary Beckham.

The pair had an extravagant wedding with over hundreds of guests, but they then went on to host a second, intimate wedding at their home.

"We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house," David explained on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in 2017.