Death in Paradise viewers issue same plea after two beloved characters make shock return

Death in Paradise viewers were stunned to see the return of two beloved characters in Sunday night's episode. Both Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) and Florence Cassell (played by Joséphine Jobert) made a comeback, with Dwayne heading back to Saint Marie to help the team following the departure of Marlon Pryce (Tahj Miles), while Florence was finally released from witness protection.

Just moments before the credits rolled, Commissioner Selwyn (Don Warrington) received a phone call while coming out of the police station. "So it's true? You can come out of witness protection?" he said, before the camera panned to Florence, who was driving along a coastal road.

WATCH: Are you enjoying Death in Paradise?

"It sure is, Sir," she replied. "Miss me?"

In the teaser for next week's episode, Florence suggested that she still has feelings for DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little). "I missed him, more than I thought I would," she said.

© Red Planet/Amelia Troubridge Josephine Jobert reprised her role as DS Florence Cassell on Sunday

Taking to social media, fans were over the moon to see Dwayne and Florence back on their screens, with one person writing: "First Dwayne comes back, next we have Florence coming back next week….oh my goodness who's next to return DI Jack @deathinparadise you are full of surprises aren't you roll on next Sunday."

© BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Danny John-Jules returned as Dwayne

A second fan added: "I can't believe Dwayne and Florence both returned tonight," while another penned: "Dwayne is back!! Florence is coming back!! Omg! Omg! Omg!"

However, the pair's return was bittersweet as the episode also appeared to set up Neville's departure from Saint Marie as the detective revealed his plans to go travelling.

© BBC Neville revealed his plans to go travelling

"This is a small island, it's full of ghosts for me," Neville told Naomi. "Florence, Rebecca. What are the chances of me finding love again here? So if I do want to find the one, and I really do, I'm going to put myself out there, literally."

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Neville's potential departure. "OMG, I can't wait another seven days. Will Neville leave?! Will Florence get back first?!! Will-they-won't-they?!!! Aaarrghh!!!!" penned one fan.

A second viewer added: "I feel like Neville's time is coming to an end on St Marie and he'll be leaving but not with her."

© Red Planet Pictures/Denis Guyenon Will Neville leave Saint Marie?

Others begged the show to keep Neville on the island, with one person penning: "No no no not having that Neville better not be leaving. @RalfLittle please please don't leave @deathinparadise," while another wrote: "You can't leave! First Marlon now you. Neville, love is very overrated. Stay in St Marie. Maybe you and Florence? Yes, that's my genius solution."

Death in Paradise continues on Sundays on BBC One at 9pm.