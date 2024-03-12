Dolly Parton shares major news about Beyonce's new album

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Dolly Parton revealing that Beyonce has recorded a version of Jolene for her new country album.

Dolly Parton has seemingly revealed that Beyonce has covered her iconic song, Jolene, for her upcoming country album. Dolly, known as a county music legend, was appearing on Knox News recently when she was asked if the rumours were true that Queen Bey had indeed recorded a version to which Dolly said yes and that she's very excited about hearing the song on her new release. The I Will Always Love You hitmaker also sang Beyonce's praises, adding that she thinks the Grammy-winning star is a beautiful girl and a great singer. Bey has already released Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages from her new country album and fans only have to wait a couple more weeks before it drops.

© Instagram / @beyonce Beyoncé

Pharrell Willams was forced to cut his set at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to unsafe behaviour in the crowd. The producer and singer warned attendees in the audience who were throwing light-up wristbands on stage to stop, explaining it was putting his dancers at risk, however, some fans refused to listen. After the throwing continued, Pharrell tried to encourage the crowd to throw the lights in the air instead but this also fell on deaf ears, prompting him to cease performing and walk off stage 15 minutes early. The Frontin hitmaker no doubt felt at risk after the recent trend of fans throwing things on stage during concerts, including at the gigs of Billie Eilish, Pink, Harry Styles and Bebe Rexha, the latter of whom was even injured by a phone that was launched onto the stage.

© Marc Piasecki Pharrell Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

When your dad is Kanye West, arguably one of the most successful rappers of all time, then it's not surprising that you consider a music career yourself. And that seems to be what North West is doing. The 10-year-old daughter of Ye and Kim Kardashian announced on stage that she is set to release her first album titled Elementary School Dropout. North shared the news while attending a listening party for her dad's upcoming release Vultures 2, and it seems the title pays homage to her father's acclaimed debut record, College Drop Out, released two decades ago. This isn't North's first foray into the music industry though as she's already appeared on her dad's song with Ty Dollar Sign called Talking.

Ariana Grande's new album has only been out a few days but fans, including us, have been streaming it in droves and now Eternal Sunshine is set to be this week's official number 1 on the album charts in the UK. Ariana's seventh album is on track to reach the top spot and if it does it'll be her fifth No. 1 album and her first since her 2020 release, Positions. Not only that, but three of the songs on the new release have made it to the top 20 singles chart including 'yes, and?', 'we can't be friends' and 'bye'. If you ask us, our favourite track is Supernatural.

© JC Olivera/Getty Images Ariana Grande

And after phenomenal success at the Brits, Raye has apparently been offered a major slot at this year's Glastonbury festival. The singer, who managed to bag a record-breaking six prizes at the Brit Awards earlier this month, is in talks with festival boss Emily Eavis who is said to be keen to get the singer a big spot on the pyramid stage at the iconic festival taking place in June. Fans and ticket holders for Glasto are awaiting patiently for the official lineup which is usually announced by now given there are just a few months to go until Worthy Farm opens its doors, however, the delay has reportedly been to talks breaking down between festival bosses and legendary star Stevie Wonder, who is thought to no longer be on the bill. It's also been reported that discussions with fellow rumoured headliner Madonna, have not gone to plan. We'll keep you posted when the official announcement arrives.