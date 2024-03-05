The Daily Lowdown: Fans concerned for Taylor Swift's health

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode we're discussing fan concerns for Taylor Swift, the return of Baywatch, Calvin Harris' unique jet lag cure, Kim and North's TikTok mistake, and Princess Kate's uncle on Celebrity Big Brother.

Taylor Swift's fans are concerned after her she seemed to be poorly during a show in Singapore. Swifties flocked to comment on a video of her performing at the National Stadium as part of her Eras tour, where she is seen coughing and also suggested she had a slight raspy tone. One wrote: "I was there and so worried about Taylor,' while another posted: I can only imagine how exhausting it must be whilst on tour giving it 100 percent with every performance. She is incredible!"

25 years on from the original series, Baywatch is set to return! The show that spearheaded Pamela Anderson into fame, based around a group of lifeguards set in Los Angeles ran between 1989 and 1999. Fremantle, who own the rights to the show, shared an article on X about the news which has pretty much confiremed it to fans. The remake will reportedly use the same producers as the original series, but it's not yet known whether the original cast will get their swimsuits on again. According to the Guardian, the official description reads: "Daring ocean rescues, pristine beaches, and iconic red bathing suits are back, along with a whole new generation of Baywatch lifeguards, who navigate complicated, messy personal lives in this action-packed reboot that demonstrates there's the family you're born into and the family you find."

Travel fans, take note! Or, maybe not. Calvin Harris has opened up about his bizarre cure for jet lag, which involves eating raw eggs, and slightly horrified a flight attendant. He told Zoe Ball on Radio 2: "I was on a British Airways flight just a few weeks ago and the air hostess told me she had never seen anybody crack eggs and pour them into their mouth at their seat before. But that was me — that’s what I do. I had six. I like to get rid of the whites so I just do the raw yolk. I find it gets rid of jet lag." But, was he joking? Nope! He then said: "I just stick them in my bag. I’m surprised they get through security because for me, that’s liquid. But it’s never been flagged!" We'll stick to snoozing on the neck pillow on our next long-haul flight!

And the internet is buzzing over a video repost on TikTok by the account shared by Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West. This move has been interpreted by many as a playful, yet "messy," dig at Taylor Swift. The video in question featured 34-year-old singer dancing in a carefree mannger in her 2017 music video for Delicate, with text overlayed saying: "So this is your favorite singer?" However, the post was short-lived, as it disappeared from the account hours later, presumably removed by Kim, who was attending Paris Fashion Week at the time, without North. Some fans found it hilarious, but one said "It’s the only repost on their account. I don’t think she meant to repost it." Oops - we wouldn't expect the original social media Queens to slip up!

And Gary Goldsmith, known to Princess Kate as Uncle Gary, made a splash by joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother last night. Notorious for his unexpected behaviour, Gary has already caught the attention of viewers by making unusual bird noises on the show. He opened up about the Princess during a conversation with AJ, when he was asked if Kate would be watching. He said: “if she is, it’ll be from behind a sofa.” He also described his niece as 'simply perfect' and when he first met Prince William he said: "Hi, can I offer you a cup of tea." We can't wait for more royal anecdotes!

