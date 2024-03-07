The Daily Lowdown: Katy Perry causes a stir at a jam-packed Billboard Women in Music Awards

Welcome to the Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO!. In this episode, we're talking about Katy Perry causing a stir with her very revealing outfit at the Billboard Women in Music Awards and Kesha teasing new music after 'finally' owning her voice after 19 years.

Not only that, but Jennifer Hudson is mourning the death of her American Idol vocal coach and Camila Cabello talks about her and Shawn Mendes' split.

Listen to the episode in full below…

Katy Perry caused quite a stir as she attended the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Hollywood on Wednesday. The Teenage Dream hitmaker left little to the imagination as she wore a red corset and skirt which was exposed at the back, which prompted many fans to comment on social media on her daring look. The American Idol judge also took to social media to show off the outfit from the event which welcomed a whole host of stars to celebrate female artists in the industry. Elsewhere at the ceremony, many big names were honoured including Kylie Minogue, who is this year's winner of the Icon Award, Karol G who is this year's Woman of the Year, and Victoria Monet who won the Rising Star Award.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Drake adds more dates to tour which will feature major surprise guest

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Fans concerned for Taylor Swift's health

Katy Perry attends the 2024 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater

Kesha has teased new music and is celebrating finally owning her voice. The 'Tik Tok' hitmaker, who last released music on the album Gag Order last year, took to her Instagram to post a snippet of her new song which is all about expressing her freedom. Kesha also went live on her Instagram to share the snippet of the new track with her fans directly when she burst into tears with pride, before adding that she was so happy to now own her voice after 19 years. Kesha's new music comes almost a year after she and her former producer Dr Luke settled their defamation case last summer after she accused him of assault, which he denied. The singer's new music comes out soon but there's no confirmed release date yet.

Jennifer Hudson has been left devastated following the death of her American Idol vocal coach Debra Byrd. The singer and professional coach helped launch the career of the Oscar and Grammy winner when Jennifer was a contestant on the show. Debra also coached the likes of Kelly Clarkson and Fantasia. Debra's cause of death has not been announced, but Jennifer led the tributes for the 72-year-old, saying that she was heartbroken by the news and that she was so grateful for everything that Debra taught them. Meanwhile, music icon Barry Manilow described it as one of the saddest days of his life.

© Frazer Harrison Jennifer Hudson

Camila Cabello has opened up about her and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes' split. The former Fifth Harmony member appeared on a recent podcast and explained that she supports the idea of getting back with an ex, adding that she's impulsive and acts on her feelings. Camila and the Stitches hitmaker dated between 2019 and 2021 but called time on their relationship, but briefly rekindled the flame when they met up again at Coachella in 2023. However, the Havanna singer has said the couple won't be getting back together anytime soon.

And the weapons handler who worked on the set of the Alec Baldwin film, Rust, has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. Hannah Guiterrez-Reed was the person on set who handed a loaded gun to the actor which then went fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in tragic circumstances.

Twenty-six-year-old Hannah faces up to 18 months in jail and will be sentenced soon, meanwhile, Alec faces trial in July and has also been accused of involuntary manslaughter. Lawyers for the Hollywood star say he could not have foreseen there was a live round on set because safety, 'maintenance and care of the firearm and the ammunition' was the responsibility of the armourer.