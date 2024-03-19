Princess Kate in hospital security breach as staff accused of accessing royal's medical records

A security breach has reportedly taken place at the private London hospital where the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January.

An investigation has been launched at the London Clinic after it was claimed that at least one member of staff had tried to access Kate's private medical records.

A hospital insider has told The Mirror: "This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation.

"The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."

In response, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "This is a matter for The London Clinic."

Kate spent 13 days in the private hospital following her surgery on 16 January. Details of the Princess' condition have not been revealed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

© Getty Kate spent 13 days at the private London hospital

King Charles was also treated for an enlarged prostate at the same hospital as his daughter-in-law, with the pair both being discharged on 29 January.

The London Clinic was officially opened by the then-Duke and Duchess of York in 1932. It was the brainchild of a group of Harley Street doctors who set out to plan a new nursing home using the highest medical standards of the day.

Past high-profile patients include the late Duke of Edinburgh, the late Queen's younger sister Princess Margaret, former US president John F Kennedy and actress Elizabeth Taylor.

© Getty The King was treated at the London Clinic for an enlarged prostate

News of the hospital security breach comes the day after footage of the Prince and Princess of Wales leaving the Windsor Farm Shop near to their home, Adelaide Cottage, was shared by The Sun and TMZ.

In the clip, Kate, wearing an Umbro hoodie and sports leggings, was seen chatting with her husband, Prince William, and carrying a large white bag as the pair left the store.

© Getty Kate was last seen publicly on Christmas Day

The Princess has only been photographed twice since her surgery, including on the way to a private appointment in London as William travelled to the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Online speculation and conspiracy theories about Kate heightened after news agencies pulled the Mother's Day photograph of the Princess and her children after it was found to have been digitally altered, with the royal later admitting to “editing” the image and apologising for any “confusion” caused.

The Princess is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London.