Here's when you can watch Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert The service will be broadcast on ITV

The Duchess of Cambridge will be hosting a splendid Christmas carol concert in Westminster Abbey – and it's now been confirmed when it will be airing.

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton's Christmas Gift List for 2021: 12 presents Prince William might buy her

We already knew that the service was due to be broadcast on ITV, but now the Abbey has confirmed that it will be broadcast on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm. In a tweet, they revealed: "This Christmas, The Duchess of Cambridge is hosting an Abbey carol service celebrating community heroes who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Relive Kate Middleton and Prince William's Christmas surprise for children of key workers

"The service will be shown on ITV at 7.30pm on Christmas Eve. Tune in for an evening of music, readings and inspiring stories."

SEE: Kate Middleton makes a serious style statement with striking patterned blouse

READ: 22 lesser-known royal wedding secrets that will leave you speechless

Fans were delighted with the news and many said how they "couldn't wait" for it. "That's wonderful, many thanks for the support and care your RH Duchess Catherine of Cambridge," enthused one.

A second said: "Superb gesture," and a third lengthier comment read: "So excited to watch this! And I'm not even British, nor in the U.K. This will be such a lovely event to celebrate the Christmas season. It's always a pleasure to see inside historic Westminster Abbey (where a future King & Queen were married 10 yrs ago to the world's delight)."

The festive affair will be recorded on Wednesday 8 December and will be supported by Prince William and Kate's Royal Foundation "to recognise and celebrate the incredible work of individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their communities through the pandemic".

The Duchess will host the carol concert

Prince William and Kate's Instagram account shared an image of the invites that are being sent out to guests, complete with the Duchess' gold "C" monogram at the top.

MORE: Kate Middleton wears face mask for visit to London's V&A museum - all the photos

MORE: 8 festive photos of Christmas decorations at royal residences

Kensington Palace added: "The event will bring together inspirational individuals from across the UK who have gone above and beyond to care for and protect those in need during the pandemic.

The invite that was sent out

"They will be joined by those working in some of the key areas that Her Royal Highness and The Royal Foundation continue to focus on, including promoting the importance of mental health, supporting families and driving awareness of and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years.

MORE: We're pretty sure Kate Middleton will be wearing these Christmas party shoes

MORE: Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt reveals 'embarrassing' experience with Kate Middleton

"Guests will range from those involved in grassroots community initiatives, charity workers and volunteers, to teachers, emergency responders and armed forces personnel."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.