Riley Keough's co-star Jesse Eisenberg details 'terrible' appearance transformation for 'unusual' Sasquatch Sunset movie

Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenerg may not have had to learn many lines for their new movie Sasquatch Sunset, which has little to no dialogue, but that's not to say preparing for it was any less difficult.

The absurdist comedy – which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was directed by brothers Nathan and David Zellner – is out on April 12, and the description reads: "In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches – possibly the last of their enigmatic kind – embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them."

The Fleishman Is in Trouble actor stopped by The View on Wednesday to promote his latest film, and gave insight into what it was like to transform into a Sasquatch, from attending "Sasquatch Bootcamp" to the challenging make-up and costuming process.

"The whole thing was terrible," Jesse candidly admitted about transforming into a Sasquatch, revealing that each time he would spend close to two hours starting at four in the morning just to get his face make-up done.

"It sounds like I'm asking for pity, I'm not, but kind of I am," he joked, before explaining: "You get glue on every single part of your face because the makeup is so amazing, but it has to really kind of fit with every single twitch of your face."

"It was just like glue all over the face, it was like an hour and 45 minutes for like, the face, and then you get on the suit that's like… smaller than your actual body and you're just in this thing for 12 hours and it's just this strange…"

Before he could finish, The View co-host Sara Haines couldn't help but interject, wondering just how the actors managed to go to the bathroom, and Jesse joked: "Good question, usually that comes like four to five questions in."

He then explained that while they were shooting "out way in the wilderness," each of them had a designated make-up person, and his, Kayla, would "hold my shoes and sometimes my mustache and my sippy bottle with my protein [drink] in it because I can't eat, and I would go pee for a minute and the crew would all be pissed off because it would take me like 20 minutes to put the thing back on."

Later detailing just what "Sasquatch Bootcamp" entailed, he further shared: "[It] meant just kind of learning how to move, learning what grunts to say in different situations, if we're calling out for our friends it's like a high pitch grunt…"

"Learning how to walk to eat, all this stuff, and it was really fascinating and I recommend Sasquatch bootcamp, go search it, there's nothing there now, but they should create it."

And despite the out of the ordinary preparations and conditions filming the movie required, Jesse nonetheless maintained it was "absolutely brilliant," agreeing with co-host Sunny Hostin when she said it was like watching a nature documentary.

"You feel connected to these characters as if you're watching people and it's just this brilliant combination of something so unusual and something so wonderfully made," he said.

