Riley Keough's net worth revealed amid million-dollar legal battle with Priscilla Presley over Lisa Marie's estate The ex-wife of the late King of Rock has been at odds with the Daisy Jones & the Six actress

Riley Keough – the first granddaughter of music icon Elvis Presley – was born into fame, but the spotlight on her has reached new highs in the past year, for a myriad of reasons.

The star's famous family, particularly her grandfather, was the focus of the award-winning Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, starring Austin Butler. Her family received increased attention during press roll-out for the film, as well as, unfortunately, following the January 12th death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley, and the subsequent legal battle over her estate between Riley and Priscilla Presley.

Plus, Riley is now the star of Daisy Jones & the Six, the highly-anticipated book-to-television adaptation based on a novel from Taylor Jenkins Reid, which hit Prime Video March 3rd, and its tenth and final episode airs March 24th.

With newfound success and attention, and, sadly, after becoming the sole trustee of her mom's million-dollar estate, Riley's net worth is about to change too.

Though she has a reported net worth of $5 million, granted that she gets to remain sole trustee of Lisa Marie's estate – Priscila contested the decision to make her so – it will only become bigger.

She and her grandmother have been at odds since Lisa Marie's passing, especially over an amendment she made to her will which made Riley, as opposed to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel, the sole trustee.

Part of the estate also goes to Lisa Marie's twin daughters Harper and Finley

Priscilla and Siegel had been co-trustees since 2010, but in 2016, they were removed in favor of Riley and her late brother Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020.

The estate she left behind includes Graceland, the Mempis, Tenn. home Elvis bought in 1957 for $100,000 at age 22, and which today generates millions of dollars a year in revenue. Priscilla moved into the iconic property in 1963 at age 18. She married Elvis four years later, after meeting when she was 14 and he was 24.

Riley has a daughter of her own with her husband Ben Smith-Petersen

Since 2013, Authentic Brands Group has owned the rights to Elvis, and though Lisa Marie remained owner of Graceland until her death, the deal at the time called for new management of the property.

Also at risk in the midst of the battle over the late singer's estate is a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, which since 2016 was meant to go to Riley. This contributes to the millions of dollars the Presley estate generates each year.

