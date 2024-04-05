Michael Sheen's incredible reaction after being quizzed about the 25-year age gap with partner Anna Lundberg

Michael Sheen has opened up about the 25-year age gap between him and his partner, Anna Lundberg, in BBC’s new show The Assembly. To highlight Autism Acceptance Week, the actor was quizzed by a group of autistic, neurodivergent or learning-disabled interviewers - and no question was off the table.

During the session, one interviewer asked the Good Omens actor how it felt to date someone only five years older than his 25-year-old daughter Lily whom he shares with his former partner, Kate Beckinsale - and Michael gave a very frank answer.

He explained: “Because of the age difference, both of us were quite surprised when we got together, I don’t think either of us was looking for that.

“It’s not like I’ve dated a lot of people who are much younger than me, but you meet who you meet, we were very aware of what differences that would make and how people might respond to that, so it wasn’t the easiest thing to do. We both knew it would be difficult and challenging - ultimately we felt it was worth it because of how we felt about each other, and now we have two beautiful children together, I’m really happy.”

© Dave Benett Anna Lundberg and Michael Sheen attend the the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019

The prolific star, who has also starred in projects including Quiz and the Twilight Saga, shares two children with Anna; four-year-old daughter Lyra, and a two-year-old, whose gender and name have yet to be revealed.

Speaking about his children, he continued: “Because of the age difference, I am aware that I’m a much older father and that does worry me, it makes me concerned and makes me sad thinking about the time that I won’t have with them. But if you find someone who brings you happiness, you have to go for that. I’m so happy that we did because we have this wonderful family now.”

© Variety Michael Sheen and Anna Lundberg (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

During the chat on The Assembly, Michael also answered plenty of questions including the rudest celebrity he has ever met, whether he is afraid of bats, and if he would ever take part in Strictly Come Dancing.

© Karwai Tang Anna Lundberg and Michael Sheen arrive at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2023 at Grosvenor House

Speaking about the dancing competition, he said: “It’s an amazing show, isn’t it? It is fantastic. I would be such a terrible dancer on it though. Maybe I’m not brave enough to go on it. I’ll be honest with you, I don’t like doing things if I’m not very good at it. It makes me feel too vulnerable and insecure.

“It takes a lot of guts to go on there and I’m not sure I want to show people something that I’m not very good at!”