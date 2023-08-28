Today host moves shows in latest shake-up as Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are missing

On Monday morning, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were both noticeably absent from the NBC daytime show, and there was quite the switchup!

That's because just a day earlier, Weekend Today's Kristen Welker had bid her farewell to the show to embark on a new role as moderator of Meet the Press - only to join Craig Melvin on the famous news desk on Monday in Savannah and Hoda's place!

Craig was more than happy to be joined by Kristen, and told viewers: "We have Kristen Walker with us who has traveled over from Washington D.C. to join the party!"

While it is not known where Hoda is, Savannah has been absent for the past week as she is currently on vacation with her family.

The NBC star tends to take a lot of the summer off work to spend time with her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two young children, Vale, nine, and Charles, six.

Hoda is no doubt enjoying quality time with her own children too. She is a doting mom to daughters Haley, six, and Hope, three.

Kristen, meanwhile, enjoyed a warm send-off on Sunday's Weekend Today, as her co-stars Peter Alexander, Joe Fryer, and Angie Lassman gave a proper send off to their co-star.

Kristen had been working on Weekend Today for three years, and was surprised with an on-air tribute highlighting some of her best moments from her time on the show.

She was then met by her husband, John Huges, and their daughter Margot, much to her delight.

Craig has been a constant sub for Savannah during her absence and often steps up to cover for both her and Hoda on the main news desk, before joining his Third Hour co-stars later on in the program.

The beloved host loves working on the NBC daytime show, and is known for his quick witted remarks. He hilariously told viewers several weeks ago that "a producer is going to get fired" after he was made to do a workout routine on the live show.

The Today stars are all incredibly close, and the workout segment also highlighted Craig's friendship with his co-stars, in particular Al Roker, who endearingly roasted Craig at one point during his struggles with the exercise task.

In fact, Craig previously opened up about his friendship with the Today stars during an interview with HELLO! When asked about everyone's sense of humor, he said of Al: "Al is so funny. He's also so quick-witted. Some of it is born from his encyclopedic knowledge of everything. He's wit smart. That's also because he's been around longer. He knows more because he's seen and experienced more. He's as kind as he is funny."

He added of Savannah Guthrie: "Her sense of humor is high brow. She's quite bright so her humor is quite bright too. She's very, very funny."

Away from work, Craig - who has been a co-anchor on Today's Third Hour since January 2019, having joined NBC's Today back in August 2018, loves nothing more than spending time with his family.

The TV personality shares children Delano, born in 2014, and Sybil 'Sibby', born in 2016, with wife Lindsay Czarniak. The couple met when they were both working at NBC4 in 2008 and tied the knot in 2011.

