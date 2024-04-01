Jenna Bush Hager's three children are so grown up in coordinated outfits for latest family snap

Jenna Bush Hager, her husband Henry Hager and their three children were the picture of a happy family on Easter Sunday as they gathered to celebrate the special holiday.

The Today Show host, who shares Mila, ten, Poppy, eight, and four-year-old Hal with her husband of 13 years, took to her social media to share some snaps from their long weekend – and their coordinated outfits were too cute for words.

Jenna wrote alongside the photos: "What a wonderful world! Sending love to all your peeps," and the first photo showed how the family-of-five were all dressed in spring pastels and florals.

The TV anchor looked sensational in a green and white floral dress with a matching cardigan over the top, while Henry wore a pastel suit, complete with similar greens in his tie, a pale blue shirt and a pastel yellow jacket.

Mila and Poppy looked so grown up in their matching blue and white dresses with pretty floral patterns scatted across them. Eldest Mila wore a white button-down cardigan over the top, while Poppy opted for pale green.

Little Hal in the middle wore a shirt just like his dad paired with some matching check shorts.

More photos from Jenna's post showed how the family were kept busy across the holiday weekend. One photo showed Mila with her friend sitting on the floor enjoying some crafts on a blanket on the grass. The girls were beaming for the camera and wearing festive hats, too.

The final photo showed more of the family and friends getting together for a group photo standing on the porch of a huge house decorated with Easter wreaths. Jenna's followers loved being shown an insight into how they celebrated the holiday.

"Beautiful family Jenna," wrote one. Another commented: "I absolutely love how you are authentic and let your kids be kids. That's picture perfect to me."

Jenna, who is the former first daughter, married Henry at the sprawling family ranch in Texas belonging to her parents, former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush.

Five years after tying the knot, they welcomed their first child, Mila, who will be turning 11 in April. Two years later they welcomed Poppy and, in 2019, they had their son, Hal.

The daughter of the former president has been open about how she's found motherhood over the years and admitted she felt "proud" that her daughters had seen their mom working, which has encouraged them to think about their own future paths.

"Mila's like 'I'm going to write a story, I'm going to be an author. I'm going to be a lawyer,' all these things. Poppy's like 'I'm going to be an actor'," she previously shared on an episode of Today.

"My biggest dream was to be a mom," she added. "That's all I wanted. And my girls, I said to Henry, they have these other dreams.

"I kind of love that maybe because their mom worked — and my mom worked too — that I get up every day and I'm not there to make them breakfast, but they see something different."