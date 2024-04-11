Where is Castle star Stana Katic after show firing? Her 2024 movie project and more

Castle fans were devastated back in 2016 after the hit show was unceremoniously canceled - particularly after initially announcing plans to continue to the show without one of the co-leads, Stana Katic.

The actress has previously been vocal about her surprise and sadness about circumstances surrounding her departure from the crime mystery drama, admitting that she was “hurt” and that she was “confused by the entire experience”.

She was ultimately very gracious about the situation, telling News Corp: “Time has passed and I am so thankful to have been a part of that project, for it to have affected as many people as it did. People loved that couple and loved the story we told, loved all of those characters. It would be a disservice to the work that I did, which I feel partly contributed to the success of the show, if I looked back on it and was anything but grateful for the awesome run.”

However, Stana has only gone on to do some amazing projects including the popular series Absentia. But what does her 2024 look like?

© Vivian Zink Stana Katic in Castle

The star is going to have a busy time as the voice of Wonder Woman in the hit movie Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth - Part Two, alongside Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles, who voices Bruce Wayne, and Matt Bomer, who is the voice of Barry Allen.

The star is also set to play Zoe Strachan in the upcoming TV show Murder in a Small Town. The Fox psychological crime drama also stars Rossif Sutherland and Smallville star Kristin Kreuk as well as Succession’s James Cromwell, and follows a detective who moves to a small coastal town to find that it has “it’s share of secrets”.

© Richard Foreman Stana opened up about leaving Castle

In the show, Stana will play Zoe, who has a beautiful home and a “cool exterior” that hides her sudden fits of temper. Intriguing! Since it is currently in production, we don't have an airdate just yet - so watch this space!

The mum-of-one is also sure to be having a very busy time raising her toddler, who she and her husband Kris Brkljac welcomed in late 2022. A representative told Us Weekly: “They had a baby this winter and have been enjoying the time since cocooning as a family.” Aw!

© Richard Foreman Stana is the voice of Wonder Woman is a new movie sequel

Although Stana hasn’t posted on social media since September 2023, she previously shared a Father’s Day post for her husband, writing: “Happy Father's Day to all the Pappys out there, but an especially Happy Pappy’s Day to my love. The best decision I ever made was joining forces with you. We love you and are so glad we get to share this life together. #Blessed.”

The star also has a love of fitness and spent some of 2023 encouraging her followers to join her on a ‘Fitter, Funner Me’ campaign where people shared their photos from their daily runs for 20 days. After finishing the exercise campaign, she shared a snap of herself with a cocktail, writing: "Cheers to all of you & congratulations on reaching the finish line with me. Doing this together was the motivation I needed for #AFitterFunnerMe."