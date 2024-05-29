Unforgotten star’s first look in Showtrial season 2: all the details

Are you ready for the return of Showtrial? The hugely popular BBC drama has released a first look at season two - and it looks seriously good. With a complete change of cast, season two will this time focus on a police officer accused of murdering a climate change activist.

Who is in the cast?

The new series is set to star Fool Me Once actor Adeel Akhtar alongside Unforgotten star Nathalie Armin, This is England actor Michael Socha and Game of Thrones’ very own Joe Dempsie. Stars including Tom Padley, Fisayo Akinade, Kerrie Hayes, Francesca Annis and Barney Fishwick also join the cast.

Adeel Akhtar in Showtrial season 2

Speaking about the show, Adeel said: “I’m a big fan of Ben’s writing and so excited to be given the opportunity to join the second series of a brilliant show.” Nathalie added: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this brilliant story. Leila is a fascinating role and I can’t wait to bring her to life.”

Showtrial season 2 focuses on the murder of a climate change protester

Michael said: “Loved series one! I cannot wait to get into the shoes of a character with such depth and ambiguity.”

What is season 2 about?

The official synopsis reads: “When high-profile climate activist Marcus Calderwood is left for dead in a violent hit and run, he uses his dying moments to apparently identify his killer - a serving policeman. But who is this unnamed Officer X? What does his own history reveal about the nature of trauma and revenge, and was Marcus’ death a tragic accident or pre-meditated murder?

The pair opened up about taking part in Showtrial season 2

“From the victim's last breath to the jury’s final verdict, Showtrial introduces us to the charismatic and cocky police officer Justin Mitchell; Sam Malik, an anxious defense solicitor with a reputation for winning lost causes; and Leila Hassoun-Kenny a driven CPS lawyer leading the case against the accused. As public outrage reaches fever-pitch, the series asks what happens when a trial is dominated by cultural divisions and if the truth is ever clear cut. Is a fair trial even possible when tensions are riding so high?”

When is it out?

Season two’s five episodes will be released on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year - so watch this space!

Adeel Akhtar plays an anxious solicitor in the show

What happened in season one?

For those who need a reminder (and episodes are available on BBC if you would like a catch-up! Season one focused on a wealthy young woman, Talitha, who was accused of murdering her working-class university peer, Hannah, alongside her friend Dhillon. With conflicting statements about what really happened, the show kept fans obsessed over the question of Talitha’s innocence. Here’s an ending explainer, for more details.