Buying London's agents: Meet the cast, including former Made in Chelsea star and influencer

Move over, Selling Sunset and Buying Beverly Hills because there's a brand new property reality show on Netflix – and we're already obsessed.

Buying London focuses on property mogul Daniel Daggers and his team of agents at DDRE Global as they take on London's luxury property market. The series follows the ambitious team as they set out to "conquer the super prime high-end real estate market from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park".

The show also follows the group as they "navigate the intricacies of their personal lives as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate".

But who are the agents at DDRE Global? Meet the cast below.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix’s Buying London

1/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Daniel Daggers Daniel is the boss at DDRE Global, who describes himself as "the best agent that has ever lived" and launched his own real estate company to "revolutionise the industry". "For decades the luxury property market has been dominated by cliched real estate agents - old school money, went to the right universities, they look the same, there's a few of them wearing jumpers around their shoulders," the 44-year-old said in a clip. "My reputation and all my money is on the line, but in the story of David versus Goliath, it’s David who wins - or is it Daniel?"

2/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Oli Hamilton Smooth-talking Oli has "enviable connections" across London's high society. The agent is described as a "reformed party boy with hints of a shady past" but has now settled down with his wife Vivi. While he's always suited and booted, Oli can be tactless and "has an unfortunate penchant for making an awkward situation far worse".

3/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Reme Nicole At just 21, Reme is the youngest member of the team who viewers may recognise from her viral TikTok videos. While she's still in training, Reme is keen to secure some big-money deals and impress her boss Daniel, who describes her as a "rough diamond". While she's "warm and bubbly", Reme is also "determined and ambitious" and finds herself caught up "amongst the intense rivalry in the office ".

4/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Lauren Christy South Africa native Lauren now lives in London, where she's managed to secure a spot as DDRE's top agent. But Lauren's success seems to rock the boat in the office as Daniel's "apparent favouritism" causes some tension with the other agents.

5/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Rosi Walden Former Made in Chelsea star and London native Rosi knows the city like the back of her hand. The "sweet-natured" agent is always on hand to give her colleagues advice – whether it's about their professional or personal lives. When she teams up with Oli, an unlikely friendship blossoms.

6/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Rasa Bagdonaviciute Rasa isn't afraid to speak her mind and never shies away from confrontation. The "headstrong" agent is very well connected and has a black book filled with the phone numbers of millionaires and billionaires. "But beneath the tough exterior, is there a more vulnerable side to Rasa?"



7/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Juliana Ardenius Interior designer Juliana aims to make her properties look as glamorous as she does. She admits she can be "very naughty" when she wants to be and is entirely open about her workplace crushes, which leads to drama in the team. But when she emotions up about her past, it's clear that there's more to Juliana than meets the eye.

8/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Olivia Wayne DDRE content creator Olivia is the office peacemaker, acting as the office go-between when drama arises. "Classy and level-headed", Olivia is the voice of reason.

9/ 9 © Zoe McConnell Alex Bourne Alex is the founder and director of a rival agency and one of Danny's oldest friends. While their friendship goes back decades, the pair are "arch enemies" when it comes to business and never know if they can truly trust each other. "But underneath the professional tension and power playing, there's a mutual respect, although this could be torpedoed when it emerges Alex has his eye on more than just the next big property deal," teases Netflix.

Buying London is available to watch on Netflix.