North West poses with famous co-stars following musical debut - and Kim Kardashian couldn’t be prouder

Kim Kardashian was a proud mom after sharing several snaps of North West in her role as Simba in The Lion King’s 30th-anniversary concert. Posting on Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four shared several photos of North from backstage at the show, including her posing with Jennifer Hudson, who also starred in the concert.

North was also given plenty of treats ahead of the show in her dressing gown, including a bouquet of cuddly Lion King soft toys. The 10-year-old wowed the audience - including her parents Kim and Kanye West - after confidently performing I Just Can’t Wait to be King at the Hollywood Bowl.

WATCH: North West gives first on camera interview about new album

Without showing any nerves, North performed the hugely popular Disney tune while dressed up in a furry hoodie and matching baggy yellow shorts and slippers. This isn’t North’s first time taking to the stage, as she previously performed with her dad, Kanye West.

Jennifer Hudson posing with North West

Speaking about how much she loves performing for I-D Magazine, she said: “I like singing. Performing is my favorite.” When asked what she wants to do when she grows up, she continued: “A basketball player, a rapper, um... Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side.”

The two-night event also starred the likes of original Lion King stars Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, as well as Billy Eichner, who voiced Timon in the live-action version.

Fans were loving the concert, with Jeremy’s rendition of Be Prepared recently plenty of praise on social media. Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person wrote: “He sounds exactly the same! This is FANTASTIC. I can’t stop watching it!”

© Splash North West in The Lion King

Another fan added: "The way I'd be running up and down those aisles.....HISTORY! Go off, Jeremy Irons!!!”

Kim is very close with her eldest daughter, with the youngster appearing in the hit show The Kardashians. In one episode, the reality show star opened up about her daughter, telling the camera: “Kourtney always says North is my lesson on this planet. It means I’m supposed to learn more patience. She teaches me patience. She has taught me a lot about life… North won’t lie, and that’s amazing. So I’m trying to teach her you don’t need to just jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up.”

© Splash North performed 'I Just Can't Wait to Be King'

Speaking to North, she continued: “There’s a way to be honest and not hurt people’s feelings, so I want you to learn that. Because there’s a way to say: ‘You know, I might not love that.’”

She added: “North can be really a tough critic and then she’s the sweetest ever. She loves to plan surprises and she’s the most thoughtful girl ever.”